Burgenstock summit: US, Iran agree on roadmap to reach final deal within 60 days

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > World > Burgenstock summit: US, Iran agree on roadmap to reach final deal within 60 days

Burgenstock summit: US, Iran agree on roadmap to reach final deal within 60 days

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/world/middle-east/delivered-major-progress-to-end-lebanon-war-araghchi-on-iran-us-technical-talks20260622080558"> <p class="title">"Delivered major progress to end Lebanon War": Araghchi on Iran-US technical talks</p> <a>

"Delivered major progress to end Lebanon War": Araghchi on Iran-US technical talks

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 22, 2026 08:21:11 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Burgenstock summit: US, Iran agree on roadmap to reach final deal within 60 days

Burgenstock [Switzerland], June 22 (ANI): The first session of high-level talks between Iran and the United States under the framework of the 14-point Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) concluded on Sunday (local time) at the Lake Lucerne Summit in Switzerland’s Burgenstock, with mediators Qatar and Pakistan announcing “encouraging progress” and a roadmap aimed at securing a final agreement within 60 days.

The joint statement posted by Qatar and Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday informed that the summit was conducted in a “positive and constructive atmosphere”, resulting in the creation of a mechanism for technical negotiations.

You Might Be Interested In

According to the statement, the US and Iran agreed to establish a High-Level Committee that will provide political oversight of the mediation process. Chief negotiators–JD Vance for the United States and Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf for Iran–will regularly report to the committee while leading working groups focused on nuclear issues, sanctions, and a monitoring and dispute resolution mechanism to support implementation of the MoU.

“The High Level Committee has agreed upon a roadmap towards reaching a final deal within 60 days, laying the foundation for the immediate commencement of further technical talks,” the statement said.

The parties also agreed to establish a direct communication line during the negotiation period. The statement said, “In addition, a communication line between the parties has been formed for the period mentioned in paragraph 5 of the MoU to avoid incidents and miscommunication with the aim of safe passage for commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz.”

Additionally, a de-confliction cell involving the parties and Lebanon, facilitated by the mediators, will be created to ensure compliance with the termination of military operations in Lebanon under the MoU.

The statement said that technical discussions are set to continue throughout the week at the Burgenstock resort, covering all outstanding issues.

The statement added that Qatar and Pakistan “will continue to do their utmost to ensure that the negotiations continue to be conducted in a constructive atmosphere with the aim of reaching a final deal”.

The mediators also expressed appreciation to both Washington and Tehran “for their ongoing commitment to diplomacy and a peaceful resolution to the conflict,” while thanking friendly nations for their support.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei on Sunday (local time) said that US President Donald Trump’s threats against the Islamic Republic during ongoing technical talks as part of the 14-point MoU led to the suspension of the quadrilateral meeting between the US, Iran, Qatar and Pakistan in Switzerland, even as discussions continued on Iranian oil sales, frozen asset releases and mechanisms related to maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz.

According to Iranian state media Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), Baghaei said that while technical-level discussions progressed, Iran decided not to continue the quadrilateral format following Trump’s warning to Tehran of hitting it “very hard” if the Islamic Republic “immediately stop their highly paid proxies in Lebanon”.

Iranian Parliament Speaker MB Ghalibaf described the remarks as a sign of American ‘desperation’ while sharply criticising the US president, dismissing the comments as ineffective.

Following Trump’s remarks, Ghalibaf, who is also the chief negotiator for the Iranian side, in a post on X said that Iran would not be intimidated by such threats from Washington and asserted that the country’s armed forces were prepared to respond if necessary.

His remarks came in response to a statement by Trump, who warned Iran against supporting its ‘proxy groups’ in the region, particularly in Lebanon, in a veiled reference to Hezbollah.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, “Iran must immediately stop their highly paid PROXIES in Lebanon from causing trouble. If they don’t, we’ll hit Iran very hard again, just like we did last week, only harder!!!” (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

First published on: Jun 22, 2026 8:21 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: 14-point-mouhigh-level-negotiationsIran-US talkslake-lucerne-summitpakistan-mediationqatar-mediation

RELATED News

Trump reiterates Vance's stance on Iran being ready for "major weapons inspections" to ensure "nuclear honesty" after Switzerland talks

BRIEF-Atlas Salt Says Jeff Kilborn Resigns As CFO Of Atlas Salt

Iran rejects US VP's claims of Tehran allowing nuclear inspectors, says interactions with IAEA based on "safeguards agreements"

BRIEF-Brazil's MRV Sells Ten Oaks, Rayzor Ranch In Texas For $139 Million

India, Mongolia discuss new initiatives for next phase of Strategic Partnership: EAM after meeting with Mongolian counterpart

LATEST NEWS

Meta to pause internal mouse-tracking tech while examining data security issues

Meta to pause internal mouse-tracking tech while examining data security issues

Benedict Cumberbatch to reprise his role in Judith Kerr's picture books based animation special 'Mog's Bad Thing'

Vitalis International School Launches Parent Partnership Initiative

FIFA World Cup 2026: Klose congratulates Messi on breaking World Cup goals record, calls him "best footballer of all time"

'Genius' Messi triumphs in Dallas match, Argentina and Austrian fans say

Clive Davis, towering music executive who reshaped American sound, dies at 94

Trump signs orders calling for powerful quantum computer, targeting 2028

Senate passes housing bill in bid to ease supply crunch, high costs

Hugh Jackman's 'The Sheep Detectives' to kickstart its OTT journey on Prime Video

Burgenstock summit: US, Iran agree on roadmap to reach final deal within 60 days

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Burgenstock summit: US, Iran agree on roadmap to reach final deal within 60 days

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Burgenstock summit: US, Iran agree on roadmap to reach final deal within 60 days
Burgenstock summit: US, Iran agree on roadmap to reach final deal within 60 days
Burgenstock summit: US, Iran agree on roadmap to reach final deal within 60 days
Burgenstock summit: US, Iran agree on roadmap to reach final deal within 60 days

QUICK LINKS