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Home > World > China expands legal warfare against Taiwan critics, report warns

China expands legal warfare against Taiwan critics, report warns

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/world/asia/ahead-of-xis-visit-n-korean-ruler-kims-sister-says-nuclear-armed-state-absolutely-irreversible20260607165702"> <p class="title">Ahead of Xi's visit, N Korean ruler Kim's sister says nuclear-armed state absolutely irreversible</p> <a>

Ahead of Xi's visit, N Korean ruler Kim's sister says nuclear-armed state absolutely irreversible

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 7, 2026 18:36:12 IST

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China expands legal warfare against Taiwan critics, report warns

Taipei [Taiwan], June 7 (ANI): A new report by a United States congressional commission has accused China of increasingly using legal mechanisms as a political weapon against Taiwan, highlighting a criminal investigation launched against Taiwanese lawmaker Puma Shen as a key example of Beijing’s growing campaign of cross-border repression, as reported by The Taipei Times.

According to The Taipei Times, China has incorporated “lawfare” into its broader strategy toward Taiwan. The report argues that the Chinese government is using legal systems and judicial tools to intimidate, punish and silence individuals it considers opponents of its territorial claims and political agenda. The commission noted that Shen, a legislator from Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party, was placed on a Chinese sanctions list in 2024. Chinese authorities in Chongqing later opened a criminal investigation against him and labelled him a “diehard Taiwan independence separatist.”

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The report described the case as a significant escalation in Beijing’s tactics. It marked the first time a Taiwanese lawmaker had faced such legal action following the introduction of judicial guidelines by Chinese authorities targeting what they call “stubborn advocates” of Taiwan independence.

Analysts cited in the report said the move reflects a shift from administrative penalties to criminal prosecution, reinforcing China’s claim that Taiwan falls under its sovereignty.

Beyond Taiwan, the commission also examined China’s efforts to exert influence internationally. It highlighted concerns surrounding the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC), a global coalition of lawmakers formed to coordinate democratic responses to Beijing’s policies, as highlighted by The Taipei Times.

The commission further alleged that Beijing attempted to undermine IPAC’s summit in Brussels last year, where Taiwanese Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim delivered remarks. According to IPAC Executive Director Luke de Pulford, only two of twelve invited African delegates attended the gathering, raising suspicions that Chinese pressure may have influenced several countries’ decisions to stay away, as reported by The Taipei Times. (ANI)

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The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

First published on: Jun 7, 2026 6:36 PM IST
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Tags: Beijingchinacriminal-investigationcross-borderdemocratic-progressive-partylawfarerepressionsanctionsshentaiwan

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China expands legal warfare against Taiwan critics, report warns

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China expands legal warfare against Taiwan critics, report warns

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China expands legal warfare against Taiwan critics, report warns
China expands legal warfare against Taiwan critics, report warns
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China expands legal warfare against Taiwan critics, report warns

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