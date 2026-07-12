"Deeply distressed": EAM Jaishankar expresses condolences over Vietnam boat tragedy

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > World > "Deeply distressed": EAM Jaishankar expresses condolences over Vietnam boat tragedy

"Deeply distressed": EAM Jaishankar expresses condolences over Vietnam boat tragedy

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/world/us/canadian-leaders-mourn-deaths-at-mass-shooting-during-salsa-on-st-clair-festival20260712080521"> <p class="title">Canadian leaders mourn deaths at mass shooting during Salsa on St Clair Festival</p> <a>

Canadian leaders mourn deaths at mass shooting during Salsa on St Clair Festival

Written By:
Last updated: July 12, 2026 08:36:13 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

"Deeply distressed": EAM Jaishankar expresses condolences over Vietnam boat tragedy

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday expressed grief over the Vietnam boat accident, which resulted in the loss of life of 15 Indian nationals.

In an X post, Jaishankar expressed condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured passengers.

You Might Be Interested In

“Deeply distressed by the unfortunate boat accident involving Indian nationals near Phu Quoc, Vietnam. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the swift recovery of those injured,” he said.

A tourist speedboat carrying 36 people, including 32 Indian tourists, capsized near Hon May Rut Ngoai Island off Phu Quoc. The Indian Embassy in Vietnam later confirmed that all 15 people killed in the accident were Indian tourists.

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier expressed their condolences over the incident.

“Saddened by the news of a boat accident in Vietnam in which many Indian nationals lost their lives. My deep condolences to the grieving families. I pray for speedy recovery of the injured,” President Murmu said in a post on X.

PM Modi said that the Indian embassy in Vietnam is providing all assistance.

“Extremely saddened to learn about the tragic news of a boat accident involving Indian nationals near Phu Quoc, Vietnam. My sincere condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. My prayers for the early recovery of the injured survivors,”

“Our Embassy and Consulate are providing all possible assistance. Our officials are also in close contact with the Vietnamese authorities,” he added.

Vietnam’s Prime Minister Le Minh Hun on Saturday issued an urgent directive to authorities at both the central and local levels to prioritise search and rescue operations, assist victims and their families.

Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan said that two victims belonged to Keralam.

“The Indian Embassy in Vietnam has officially confirmed the tragic demise of Kottarakkara natives A.C. Thomas (57) and Loveni Thomas (56) in the boat accident. The state government is coordinating with Ministry of External Affairs to expedite procedures and bring them home. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family,” he said in a post on X. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

First published on: Jul 12, 2026 8:36 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: eam jaishankarindian embassyindian-nationalskeralam-chief-ministerphu-quoc-accidenttourist-capsizevietnam-boat-tragedyvietnam-speedboat

RELATED News

BRIEF-Barka Water And Power Six-Month Profit RO 1.21 Million

"One of the greatest people and Senators I have ever known": Trump pays tribute to close ally Lindsey Graham

BRIEF-Jiangsu Transimage Tech Plans Share Issue To Fund Projects, Boost Capital

PM Modi condoles demise of former Qatar Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, describes him a visionary leader

OMAN SAYS 23 MEMBERS OF GFS GALAXY VESSEL WERE RESCUED, STILL SEARCHING FOR ONE CREW MEMBER MISSING – STATEMENT

LATEST NEWS

J-K Sports Council rejects para archer Rakesh Kumar's allegations on SO-12 recruitment

Pea shooting gets competitive at annual world championship in England

"This was pre-planned act": Punjab Kings' Shashank Singh on cook's assault allegations

Pea shooting gets competitive at annual world championship in England

FIFA World Cup 2026: Senegal sacks coach Pape Bouna Thiaw after disappointing WC campaign

Scaloni says suffering is in Argentina's DNA after extra-time win over Switzerland

OMAN SAYS 23 MEMBERS OF GFS GALAXY VESSEL WERE RESCUED, STILL SEARCHING FOR ONE CREW MEMBER MISSING – STATEMENT

"US not honouring peace framework with Iran": Middle East Expert

NRAI announces elite National Camp ahead of Hangzhou World Cup and Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games

Scaloni says suffering is in Argentina's DNA after extra-time win over Switzerland

"Deeply distressed": EAM Jaishankar expresses condolences over Vietnam boat tragedy

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

"Deeply distressed": EAM Jaishankar expresses condolences over Vietnam boat tragedy

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

"Deeply distressed": EAM Jaishankar expresses condolences over Vietnam boat tragedy
"Deeply distressed": EAM Jaishankar expresses condolences over Vietnam boat tragedy
"Deeply distressed": EAM Jaishankar expresses condolences over Vietnam boat tragedy
"Deeply distressed": EAM Jaishankar expresses condolences over Vietnam boat tragedy

QUICK LINKS