"Deeply distressed": EAM Jaishankar expresses condolences over Vietnam boat tragedy

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday expressed grief over the Vietnam boat accident, which resulted in the loss of life of 15 Indian nationals.

In an X post, Jaishankar expressed condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured passengers.

“Deeply distressed by the unfortunate boat accident involving Indian nationals near Phu Quoc, Vietnam. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the swift recovery of those injured,” he said.

A tourist speedboat carrying 36 people, including 32 Indian tourists, capsized near Hon May Rut Ngoai Island off Phu Quoc. The Indian Embassy in Vietnam later confirmed that all 15 people killed in the accident were Indian tourists.

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier expressed their condolences over the incident.

“Saddened by the news of a boat accident in Vietnam in which many Indian nationals lost their lives. My deep condolences to the grieving families. I pray for speedy recovery of the injured,” President Murmu said in a post on X.

PM Modi said that the Indian embassy in Vietnam is providing all assistance.

“Extremely saddened to learn about the tragic news of a boat accident involving Indian nationals near Phu Quoc, Vietnam. My sincere condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. My prayers for the early recovery of the injured survivors,”

“Our Embassy and Consulate are providing all possible assistance. Our officials are also in close contact with the Vietnamese authorities,” he added.

Vietnam’s Prime Minister Le Minh Hun on Saturday issued an urgent directive to authorities at both the central and local levels to prioritise search and rescue operations, assist victims and their families.

Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan said that two victims belonged to Keralam.

“The Indian Embassy in Vietnam has officially confirmed the tragic demise of Kottarakkara natives A.C. Thomas (57) and Loveni Thomas (56) in the boat accident. The state government is coordinating with Ministry of External Affairs to expedite procedures and bring them home. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family,” he said in a post on X. (ANI)

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