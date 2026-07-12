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Home > World > Canadian leaders mourn deaths at mass shooting during Salsa on St Clair Festival

Canadian leaders mourn deaths at mass shooting during Salsa on St Clair Festival

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/world/asia/taiwan-detects-one-chinese-naval-vessel-four-ships-operating-around-its-territorial-waters20260712065157"> <p class="title">Taiwan detects one Chinese naval vessel, four ships operating around its territorial waters </p> <a>

Taiwan detects one Chinese naval vessel, four ships operating around its territorial waters

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Last updated: July 12, 2026 08:08:12 IST

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Canadian leaders mourn deaths at mass shooting during Salsa on St Clair Festival

Toronto [Canada], July 12 (ANI): Pierre Poilievre, Leader of the Official Opposition of Canada on Saturday mourned the deaths after mass shooting at the Salsa on St. Clair Festival in Toronto killed two and six were injured.

Poilievre called for the perpetrators to be brought to justice.

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In a post on X, Poilievre said, “Shocked to hear of the shooting at the Salsa on St. Clair Festival in Toronto. Our prayers are with the families of the two individuals who passed away, and we hope for a full recovery for those injured. May the police find the monster responsible for this innocent loss of life and bring them to justice.”

Leslie Church, Member of the House of Commons of Canada said she was ‘horrified’ to know about the violence.

In a post on X, she said, “Horrified by the violence in our community at the Salsa on St. Clair festival. We are monitoring developments closely. If you are near Arlington & St. Clair please continue to avoid the area and follow Toronto Police Operations instructions. My thoughts are with the victims, their families, and all those injured. Thank you for the immediate and ongoing work of Toronto Police and all our first responders at this moment.”

Toronto police said that Deputy Chief Frank Barredo will speak to media at the command post located at St. Clair Ave W and Winona Dr. at 10:45pm (local time).

It further said, “CURRENT INFO: 6 people located w/gunshot wounds. 2 people pronounced deceased. Police remain o/s. Suspect(s) still outstanding. More information to follow.”

Police said they secured the scene roughly an hour after the active shooting began but continued to urge people to stay away from the area in the city’s midtown, where the Salsa on St. Clair festival celebrating Latin culture has been held annually for 22 years, according to organizers, as per CNN.

People gathered in crowds down the street just after sunset on a warm summer night to celebrate with music and dance when reports came in of an active shooter and multiple people injured. (ANI)

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The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

First published on: Jul 12, 2026 8:08 AM IST
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Canadian leaders mourn deaths at mass shooting during Salsa on St Clair Festival

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Canadian leaders mourn deaths at mass shooting during Salsa on St Clair Festival

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Canadian leaders mourn deaths at mass shooting during Salsa on St Clair Festival
Canadian leaders mourn deaths at mass shooting during Salsa on St Clair Festival
Canadian leaders mourn deaths at mass shooting during Salsa on St Clair Festival
Canadian leaders mourn deaths at mass shooting during Salsa on St Clair Festival

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