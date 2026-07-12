Container ship catches fire off Oman, crew embarks on lifeboat

Portsmouth [UK], July 12 (ANI): The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) on Saturday (local time) said a container ship in the east of Oman sustained damage which caused a fire onboard.

UKMTO stated that the crew had abandoned the ship and embarked on a lifeboat.

UKMTO WARNING 083-26 UPDATE 001 Click here to view the full warning.⤵️ #MarSec pic.twitter.com/kJpEjBPdfQ — UKMTO Operations Centre (@UK_MTO) July 12, 2026

UKMTO WARNING 083-26 Click here to view the full warning.⤵️ #MarSec pic.twitter.com/iNFiBPvgep — UKMTO Operations Centre (@UK_MTO) July 11, 2026

Earlier in the day, the US launched a third round of strikes against Iran after alleging that Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) attacked the Cyprus-flagged container vessel M/V GFS Galaxy in the Strait of Hormuz.

According to an official post on X by US Central Command (CENTCOM), a civilian crew member is missing, and the vessel is unable to continue its journey due to an onboard fire and significant engine room damage.

“At 7:15 p.m. ET today, US Central Command forces began launching the third round of strikes this week against Iran after Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces blatantly attacked M/V GFS Galaxy, a Cyprus-flagged container ship transiting the Strait of Hormuz,” CENTCOM stated.

CENTCOM added that Iran had been provided an opportunity to demonstrate adherence to the Memorandum of Understanding after being held accountable for earlier attacks on commercial vessels, but had “again failed.”

“In response, the United States is imposing a heavy cost by continuing to degrade Iran’s ability to attack civilian mariners and commercial ships freely transiting the strait. The strikes are being carried out at the direction of the Commander in Chief,” said the ‘X’ post.

Replying to CENTCOM’s ‘X’ post, US War Secretary Pete Hegseth wrote, “Iran made a poor choice. Now they pay.”

These strikes came just hours after the IRGC announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz “until further notice,” declaring that the strategic waterway would remain shut until the United States ends its “interference” in the West Asia region, Press TV reported.

According to an IRGC statement, the decision was taken “in light of the security situation resulting from the unlawful intervention of foreign powers,” adding that no vessel would be permitted to transit the strait. (ANI)

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