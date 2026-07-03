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Home > World > Anger mounts due to prolonged power cuts, sparking highway blockades across PoGB

Anger mounts due to prolonged power cuts, sparking highway blockades across PoGB

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/world/asia/pakistans-punjab-power-crisis-deepens-as-residents-endure-unannounced-outages-amid-heatwave20260703155536"> <p class="title">Pakistan's Punjab power crisis deepens as residents endure unannounced outages amid heatwave</p> <a>

Pakistan's Punjab power crisis deepens as residents endure unannounced outages amid heatwave

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Last updated: July 3, 2026 23:00:12 IST

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Anger mounts due to prolonged power cuts, sparking highway blockades across PoGB

Gilgit [PoGB] July 3 (ANI): Public frustration over Pakistan’s deepening electricity crisis spilt onto the streets of Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan (PoGB) as residents in Gilgit and Chilas staged protests against prolonged power outages during an intense summer heatwave, as reported by Dawn.

Demonstrators gathered in the Jutial area of PoGB and blocked the strategic Karakoram Highway, chanting slogans against the authorities over what they described as prolonged and unannounced electricity cuts.Protesters also blocked Chowk Road, demanding an immediate end to the worsening power shortages that have disrupted daily life across the region, according to Dawn.

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Residents said they are currently enduring more than 10 hours of daily load-shedding despite soaring temperatures.

They argued that while electricity shortages during winter had been attributed to reduced river water levels, authorities no longer have any justification for extensive outages because rivers are now carrying abundant water during the summer season. Protesters accused the government of failing to improve electricity generation even after residents suffered up to 22 hours of daily load-shedding during winter.

The power crisis has also triggered demonstrations by women in the Oshikhandass area. Women protesters condemned the continued and unscheduled electricity cuts, saying households have been left without power for extended periods while authorities have failed to provide any effective solution. They warned that if uninterrupted electricity is not restored, protests could spread to additional localities across the region.

Similar demonstrations were held in Chilas, where residents voiced concern over the severe impact of prolonged outages as temperatures reportedly reached around 40 degrees Celsius. Protesters said children, elderly people, women and patients are bearing the brunt of the extreme heat without access to reliable electricity, as highlighted by Dawn.

Speakers at the protest said the persistent power shortages have disrupted domestic life, commercial activity, water supply, education and other essential public services. They urged the PoGB government to take immediate steps to resolve the long-running electricity crisis and ensure a stable power supply for residents. (ANI)

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The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

First published on: Jul 3, 2026 11:00 PM IST
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Tags: electricity-outageenergy-shortageGilgit Baltistangovernment-failurepogbpower-crisispublic-protest

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Anger mounts due to prolonged power cuts, sparking highway blockades across PoGB

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Anger mounts due to prolonged power cuts, sparking highway blockades across PoGB

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Anger mounts due to prolonged power cuts, sparking highway blockades across PoGB
Anger mounts due to prolonged power cuts, sparking highway blockades across PoGB
Anger mounts due to prolonged power cuts, sparking highway blockades across PoGB
Anger mounts due to prolonged power cuts, sparking highway blockades across PoGB

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