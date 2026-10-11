Eredivisie Standings

Oct 11 (OPTA) – Standings for the Eredivisie on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 Feyenoord 8 6 2 0 27 7 20 2 PSV 8 6 1 1 26 10 19 ………………………………… 3 AZ 8 6 1 1 18 8 19 ……………..

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