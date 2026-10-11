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Home > World > Eredivisie Standings

Eredivisie Standings

Eredivisie Standings

Written By:
Published: October 11, 2026 15:09:19 IST

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Eredivisie Standings

Oct 11 (OPTA) – Standings for the Eredivisie on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 Feyenoord 8 6 2 0 27 7 20 2 PSV 8 6 1 1 26 10 19 ………………………………… 3 AZ 8 6 1 1 18 8 19 ……………..

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 11, 2026 3:09 PM IST
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Eredivisie Standings

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Eredivisie Standings
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