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Home > World > ZELENSKIY SAYS WE WILL CONTINUE COORDINATING WITH EUROPEAN PARTNERS TODAY, WE ARE DISCUSSING AIR DEFENCE PACKAGES

ZELENSKIY SAYS WE WILL CONTINUE COORDINATING WITH EUROPEAN PARTNERS TODAY, WE ARE DISCUSSING AIR DEFENCE PACKAGES

ZELENSKIY SAYS WE WILL CONTINUE COORDINATING WITH EUROPEAN PARTNERS TODAY, WE ARE DISCUSSING AIR DEFENCE PACKAGES

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Published: October 11, 2026 15:03:13 IST

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ZELENSKIY SAYS WE WILL CONTINUE COORDINATING WITH EUROPEAN PARTNERS TODAY, WE ARE DISCUSSING AIR DEFENCE PACKAGES

ZELENSKIY SAYS WE WILL CONTINUE COORDINATING WITH EUROPEAN PARTNERS TODAY, WE ARE DISCUSSING AIR DEFENCE PACKAGES

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 11, 2026 3:03 PM IST
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ZELENSKIY SAYS WE WILL CONTINUE COORDINATING WITH EUROPEAN PARTNERS TODAY, WE ARE DISCUSSING AIR DEFENCE PACKAGES

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ZELENSKIY SAYS WE WILL CONTINUE COORDINATING WITH EUROPEAN PARTNERS TODAY, WE ARE DISCUSSING AIR DEFENCE PACKAGES

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ZELENSKIY SAYS WE WILL CONTINUE COORDINATING WITH EUROPEAN PARTNERS TODAY, WE ARE DISCUSSING AIR DEFENCE PACKAGES
ZELENSKIY SAYS WE WILL CONTINUE COORDINATING WITH EUROPEAN PARTNERS TODAY, WE ARE DISCUSSING AIR DEFENCE PACKAGES
ZELENSKIY SAYS WE WILL CONTINUE COORDINATING WITH EUROPEAN PARTNERS TODAY, WE ARE DISCUSSING AIR DEFENCE PACKAGES
ZELENSKIY SAYS WE WILL CONTINUE COORDINATING WITH EUROPEAN PARTNERS TODAY, WE ARE DISCUSSING AIR DEFENCE PACKAGES

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