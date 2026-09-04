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Home > World > EU'S VON DER LEYEN IS EXPECTED TO ANNOUNCE THE FUNDING PACKAGE FOR 2026 AND 2027 DURING A VISIT TO GREENLAND'S CAPITAL ON SUNDAY- FT

EU'S VON DER LEYEN IS EXPECTED TO ANNOUNCE THE FUNDING PACKAGE FOR 2026 AND 2027 DURING A VISIT TO GREENLAND'S CAPITAL ON SUNDAY- FT

EU'S VON DER LEYEN IS EXPECTED TO ANNOUNCE THE FUNDING PACKAGE FOR 2026 AND 2027 DURING A VISIT TO GREENLAND'S CAPITAL ON SUNDAY- FT

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Published: September 4, 2026 09:34:04 IST

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EU'S VON DER LEYEN IS EXPECTED TO ANNOUNCE THE FUNDING PACKAGE FOR 2026 AND 2027 DURING A VISIT TO GREENLAND'S CAPITAL ON SUNDAY- FT

EU'S VON DER LEYEN IS EXPECTED TO ANNOUNCE THE FUNDING PACKAGE FOR 2026 AND 2027 DURING A VISIT TO GREENLAND'S CAPITAL ON SUNDAY- FT

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 4, 2026 9:34 AM IST
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EU'S VON DER LEYEN IS EXPECTED TO ANNOUNCE THE FUNDING PACKAGE FOR 2026 AND 2027 DURING A VISIT TO GREENLAND'S CAPITAL ON SUNDAY- FT

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EU'S VON DER LEYEN IS EXPECTED TO ANNOUNCE THE FUNDING PACKAGE FOR 2026 AND 2027 DURING A VISIT TO GREENLAND'S CAPITAL ON SUNDAY- FT

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EU'S VON DER LEYEN IS EXPECTED TO ANNOUNCE THE FUNDING PACKAGE FOR 2026 AND 2027 DURING A VISIT TO GREENLAND'S CAPITAL ON SUNDAY- FT
EU'S VON DER LEYEN IS EXPECTED TO ANNOUNCE THE FUNDING PACKAGE FOR 2026 AND 2027 DURING A VISIT TO GREENLAND'S CAPITAL ON SUNDAY- FT
EU'S VON DER LEYEN IS EXPECTED TO ANNOUNCE THE FUNDING PACKAGE FOR 2026 AND 2027 DURING A VISIT TO GREENLAND'S CAPITAL ON SUNDAY- FT
EU'S VON DER LEYEN IS EXPECTED TO ANNOUNCE THE FUNDING PACKAGE FOR 2026 AND 2027 DURING A VISIT TO GREENLAND'S CAPITAL ON SUNDAY- FT

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