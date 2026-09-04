Carla Jeffery’s twin brother shares final text message sent to sister before her death

New Delhi [India], September 4 (ANI): Carla Jeffery’s twin brother Carlon has paid tribute to the late actress by sharing their final text exchange, days after her sudden death at the age of 33.

According to PEOPLE magazine, the Disney Channel star died on Tuesday, September 1. Her longtime manager, Carla Alexander, confirmed her death in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

Carlon shared a screenshot of his final messages to his sister on Instagram Stories on Wednesday. In the messages, he told Carla that he had been trying to reach her and wanted to know how her day had gone.

“Hey sis, call me back when you get this,” Carlon wrote. “I was just calling to see how your day went! I love you to the moon and back sis..”

In another message, Carlon remembered his sister for her personality and the way she made people around her feel. He wrote, “Your resilience, your grace, your infectious smile that lights up a room. You are truly a light that shines bright. Don’t let anyone.. dim that light.. even yourself.”

Carlon also spoke about the bond they shared as twins and said he would always stand by his sister. He added, “The light you carry is special and must be protected at all times. You are the best sister a brother could ask for. I pray we continued to grow closer to one another along this journey. I got your back in this life and the next.”

Jeffery was known for her work in several Disney Channel shows, including ‘Shake It Up’ and ‘Good Luck,’ ‘Charlie.’ She was also part of the ‘Zombies’ film franchise, where she played cheerleader ‘Bree Prattle’ alongside Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly, Chandler Kinney and Trevor Tordjman.

Her ‘Zombies’ co-stars also remembered the actress following news of her death.

Chandler Kinney called Jeffery “the sweetest, most sparkly gal” in her Instagram tribute and added, “You made every day better and brighter with your infectious positivity.”

Milo Manheim also shared several Instagram Stories in memory of Jeffery. Sharing a picture with the actress from Zombies 3, he wrote, “Love you Carlaboo, the sweetest, kindest, most loving person.” (ANI)

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