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Home > Hollywood > Meet cast of Teyana Taylor's directorial debut 'Get Lite'

Meet cast of Teyana Taylor's directorial debut 'Get Lite'

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/out-of-box/8216jailer-28217-to-release-on-oct-15-rajinikanth-returns-as-muthuvel-pandian20260904093058"> <p class="title">‘Jailer 2’ to release on Oct 15; Rajinikanth returns as Muthuvel Pandian</p> <a>

‘Jailer 2’ to release on Oct 15; Rajinikanth returns as Muthuvel Pandian

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Last updated: September 4, 2026 10:15:11 IST

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Meet cast of Teyana Taylor's directorial debut 'Get Lite'

Los Angeles [US], September 4 (ANI): Golden Globe winner and Oscar and Grammy nominee Teyana Taylor is all set for her feature directorial debut ‘Get Lite’, which stars Storm Reid and NFL rookie-turned-actor Ceyair Wright.

The film also stars Leslie Odom, Jr. (“Hamilton,” “One Night in Miami”) and Oscar nominee Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor (“King Richard,” “Lucky”), as per Variety. 

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The film follows a “talented but sheltered dance student who finds inspiration, love and family in the last place he expected: the subways of New York City. Wright (“Space Jam: A New Legacy”) is the student caught between worlds, while Reid (“The Last of Us,” “Euphoria”) is the girl who opens his life to new possibilities. Key to the dance movie is Litefeet, a high-energy style that originated in Taylor’s hometown of Harlem.”

Production on “Get Lite” is set to begin this month in New York City, ahead of its wide theatrical release on Aug. 20, 2027. Taylor, who recently earned acclaim for her performance in “One Battle After Another,” is directing from a screenplay by Maurice Williams, based on Eric Gross’ spec script, which landed on the 2020 Black List.

Indie hip-hop artist Khayr Bullock, Twitch streamer Tylil James and actor Woody McClain (“Power Book II: Ghost,” “The Harder They Fall”) are also confirmed to join the cast. Jodie Turner-Smith (“Queen & Slim,” “The Agency”) and Asante Blackk (“When They See Us,” “This Is Us”) are in negotiations for key roles. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 4, 2026 10:15 AM IST
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Meet cast of Teyana Taylor's directorial debut 'Get Lite'

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Meet cast of Teyana Taylor's directorial debut 'Get Lite'

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Meet cast of Teyana Taylor's directorial debut 'Get Lite'
Meet cast of Teyana Taylor's directorial debut 'Get Lite'
Meet cast of Teyana Taylor's directorial debut 'Get Lite'
Meet cast of Teyana Taylor's directorial debut 'Get Lite'

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