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Home > World > Foreign Secy says India-US interim trade agreement in "final stages" ahead of USTR Greer's visit

Foreign Secy says India-US interim trade agreement in "final stages" ahead of USTR Greer's visit

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/world/asia/zionist-regime-policies-main-obstacle-to-irans-economic-normalisation-iranian-envoy-mohammad-fathali20260618213233"> <p class="title">"Zionist regime" policies main obstacle to Iran's economic normalisation: Iranian envoy Mohammad Fathali</p> <a>

"Zionist regime" policies main obstacle to Iran's economic normalisation: Iranian envoy Mohammad Fathali

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 18, 2026 21:40:12 IST

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Foreign Secy says India-US interim trade agreement in "final stages" ahead of USTR Greer's visit

Paris [France], June 18 (ANI): Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Thursday said that the India-US interim bilateral trade agreement is in its “final stages,” with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump pushing for its earliest possible conclusion.

Addressing a briefing following PM Modi’s visit to the G7 summit in Evian, France, the Foreign Secretary noted the progress being made on the conclusion of the agreement and emphasised the upcoming visit of US trade representative Jamieson Greer to further the deliberations.

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“With the United States, we have made significant progress already on the conclusion of an interim free trade bilateral trade agreement. We are in the final stages of concluding that agreement. Next week in fact the United States trade representative Mr Jamieson Greer will be visiting India to take forward these discussions. In the bilateral meeting between Prime Minister and President Donald Trump yesterday in Evian, this was a major subject of discussion. Both leaders once again gave instructions for this agreement to be concluded at the earliest possible,” Misri said.

The trade deal was a part of the discussion held on Wednesday between PM Modi and US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G7 summit. The US President said the two sides were “very close” to finalising the trade deal.

“We had, in particular, some very good conversations with Prime Minister Modi, India. And we’re doing trade deals, we’re doing a lot of things, a lot of things are happening between the United States and India,” Trump said.

Trump further praised PM Modi’s role in encouraging investment in the United States, saying, “Prime Minister is building a lot in the United States. He’s spending a lot of money in the United States. So we appreciate that job.”

Earlier this week, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal had informed that Greer’s visit aims at finalising the framework of the interim bilateral trade agreement.

“USTR is coming on the evening of June 22nd. On 23-24 June, he will be engaging with our Minister for Commerce and Industry. We expect that discussions will be centred around giving final touches to the framework deal and also on the larger BTA that has been under discussion between the two sides,” he said.

Greer’s visit to comes as India remains engaged with the United States on the proposed tariff measures under the Section 301 proceedings and is simultaneously working towards finalising a bilateral trade framework agreement with Washington.

Agrawal added that the proposed trade agreement between the two countries would address broader trade concerns.”As far as the trade deal is concerned, I think the trade deal covers the entire gamut of trade relationship between India and the US, so definitely whenever we finalise and sign the deal, I think they try to have clear answers on the 301 investigations,” he said.

Beyond trade, the two leaders reviewed the substantial progress achieved under the India-US COMPACT (Catalyzing Opportunities for Military Partnership, Accelerated Commerce and Technology) since their meeting in Washington, D.C. in February 2025. They welcomed key developments across the defence, strategic technologies, energy, and bilateral trade sectors.

The statement highlighted how Prime Minister Modi and President Trump reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and advancing cooperation across all domains for the mutual benefit of the two countries and their peoples. (ANI)

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The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

First published on: Jun 18, 2026 9:40 PM IST
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Tags: evianfranceg7 summitIndia US tradeinterim-agreementjamieson-greerpm modi’president-trumpRajesh AgrawalVikram Misri

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Foreign Secy says India-US interim trade agreement in "final stages" ahead of USTR Greer's visit

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Foreign Secy says India-US interim trade agreement in "final stages" ahead of USTR Greer's visit
Foreign Secy says India-US interim trade agreement in "final stages" ahead of USTR Greer's visit
Foreign Secy says India-US interim trade agreement in "final stages" ahead of USTR Greer's visit
Foreign Secy says India-US interim trade agreement in "final stages" ahead of USTR Greer's visit

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