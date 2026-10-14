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Home > World > GERMAN FOREIGN MINISTER WADEPHUL: WE DO NOT SEE A SUBSTATIAL REDUCTION IN US SUPPORT FOR UKRAINE

GERMAN FOREIGN MINISTER WADEPHUL: WE DO NOT SEE A SUBSTATIAL REDUCTION IN US SUPPORT FOR UKRAINE

GERMAN FOREIGN MINISTER WADEPHUL: WE DO NOT SEE A SUBSTATIAL REDUCTION IN US SUPPORT FOR UKRAINE

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Published: October 14, 2026 16:56:17 IST

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GERMAN FOREIGN MINISTER WADEPHUL: WE DO NOT SEE A SUBSTATIAL REDUCTION IN US SUPPORT FOR UKRAINE

GERMAN FOREIGN MINISTER WADEPHUL: WE DO NOT SEE A SUBSTATIAL REDUCTION IN US SUPPORT FOR UKRAINE

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 14, 2026 4:56 PM IST
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GERMAN FOREIGN MINISTER WADEPHUL: WE DO NOT SEE A SUBSTATIAL REDUCTION IN US SUPPORT FOR UKRAINE

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GERMAN FOREIGN MINISTER WADEPHUL: WE DO NOT SEE A SUBSTATIAL REDUCTION IN US SUPPORT FOR UKRAINE

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GERMAN FOREIGN MINISTER WADEPHUL: WE DO NOT SEE A SUBSTATIAL REDUCTION IN US SUPPORT FOR UKRAINE
GERMAN FOREIGN MINISTER WADEPHUL: WE DO NOT SEE A SUBSTATIAL REDUCTION IN US SUPPORT FOR UKRAINE
GERMAN FOREIGN MINISTER WADEPHUL: WE DO NOT SEE A SUBSTATIAL REDUCTION IN US SUPPORT FOR UKRAINE
GERMAN FOREIGN MINISTER WADEPHUL: WE DO NOT SEE A SUBSTATIAL REDUCTION IN US SUPPORT FOR UKRAINE

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