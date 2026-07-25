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Home > World > INDIA'S COCKROACH GROUP SPOKESPERSON SAYS "GOOD" IF EDUCATION MINISTER RESIGNED, NO COMMUNICATION FROM GOVERNMENT YET

INDIA'S COCKROACH GROUP SPOKESPERSON SAYS "GOOD" IF EDUCATION MINISTER RESIGNED, NO COMMUNICATION FROM GOVERNMENT YET

INDIA'S COCKROACH GROUP SPOKESPERSON SAYS "GOOD" IF EDUCATION MINISTER RESIGNED, NO COMMUNICATION FROM GOVERNMENT YET

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Published: July 25, 2026 14:28:10 IST

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INDIA'S COCKROACH GROUP SPOKESPERSON SAYS "GOOD" IF EDUCATION MINISTER RESIGNED, NO COMMUNICATION FROM GOVERNMENT YET

INDIA'S COCKROACH GROUP SPOKESPERSON SAYS "GOOD" IF EDUCATION MINISTER RESIGNED, NO COMMUNICATION FROM GOVERNMENT YET

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 25, 2026 2:28 PM IST
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INDIA'S COCKROACH GROUP SPOKESPERSON SAYS "GOOD" IF EDUCATION MINISTER RESIGNED, NO COMMUNICATION FROM GOVERNMENT YET

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INDIA'S COCKROACH GROUP SPOKESPERSON SAYS "GOOD" IF EDUCATION MINISTER RESIGNED, NO COMMUNICATION FROM GOVERNMENT YET

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INDIA'S COCKROACH GROUP SPOKESPERSON SAYS "GOOD" IF EDUCATION MINISTER RESIGNED, NO COMMUNICATION FROM GOVERNMENT YET
INDIA'S COCKROACH GROUP SPOKESPERSON SAYS "GOOD" IF EDUCATION MINISTER RESIGNED, NO COMMUNICATION FROM GOVERNMENT YET
INDIA'S COCKROACH GROUP SPOKESPERSON SAYS "GOOD" IF EDUCATION MINISTER RESIGNED, NO COMMUNICATION FROM GOVERNMENT YET
INDIA'S COCKROACH GROUP SPOKESPERSON SAYS "GOOD" IF EDUCATION MINISTER RESIGNED, NO COMMUNICATION FROM GOVERNMENT YET

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