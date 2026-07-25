Simon Pegg to voice Balrog in 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Season 3, premiere set for November 11

San Diego [US], July 25 (ANI): Prime Video unveiled the first teaser trailer for the highly anticipated third season of ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ at San Diego Comic-Con’s iconic Hall H, while announcing new cast members, surprise character reveals and confirming that the new season will premiere on November 11, 2026.

More than 6,500 fans attended the Hall H panel, where showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay were joined by cast members Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Owain Arthur, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Charlie Vickers, Daniel Weyman and Season Three newcomer Jamie Campbell Bower. The session was moderated by Benjamin Walker, who portrays High King Gil-galad in the series, as per the press release.

The newly released teaser offered a glimpse into the darker tone of Season Three as Sauron’s quest to forge the One Ring intensifies. According to the makers, the Dark Lord’s mission to dominate Middle-earth will force long-time rivals into uneasy alliances in a desperate bid to stop him.

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Prime Video also announced several new additions to the Season Three cast. Eddie Marsan will portray Thrain, the older brother of King Durin IV; Andrew Richardson has been cast as Anarion, the younger son of Elendil and brother of Isildur; while Adam Young will play Marnukh, a mysterious Orc.

They join previously announced cast members Jamie Campbell Bower as Celeborn, Galadriel’s long-lost husband, and Zubin Varla as Khamul the Easterling of Rhun, as per the press release.

Actor Simon Pegg will voice The Balrog, marking the first time the iconic creature will speak in the series. The announcement was made during a special behind-the-scenes featurette showcasing the creation of Season Three’s creatures, including Fell-beasts, Mumakil, Orcs and the Balrog.

Fans also witnessed a dramatic interruption during the Hall H panel when four armored Nazgnagol made a surprise appearance. Introduced in Season Three, the Nazgnagol are described as Sauron’s ring-servants and the Second Age predecessors of the Nazgul, or Ringwraiths, seen in the Third Age.

Prime Video confirmed that the first four episodes of Season Three will premiere on November 11, followed by episodes five and six on November 18, while the final two episodes will stream on November 25.

Set five years after the fall of Eregion, the new season depicts a war-ravaged Middle-earth as Sauron’s armies continue their conquest. With Khazad-dum, Lindon and Rivendell standing among the final strongholds against the Dark Lord, the fate of Middle-earth rests on whether Dwarves, Elves, Men and Wizards can unite before Sauron completes the One Ring and secures total domination.

Produced by showrunners and executive producers J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay, the series also counts Lindsey Weber, Justin Doble, Kate Hazell and Charlotte Brandstrom among its executive producers. (ANI)

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