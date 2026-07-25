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Home > Hollywood > "Coming out shortly": 50 Cent teases Eminem, 2Pac collaboration for 'Street Fighter' soundtrack

"Coming out shortly": 50 Cent teases Eminem, 2Pac collaboration for 'Street Fighter' soundtrack

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/sean-diddy-combs-placed-in-solitary-confinement-after-reported-prison-fight20260725140902"> <p class="title">Sean 'Diddy' Combs placed in solitary confinement after reported prison fight</p> <a>

Sean 'Diddy' Combs placed in solitary confinement after reported prison fight

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Last updated: July 25, 2026 14:45:11 IST

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"Coming out shortly": 50 Cent teases Eminem, 2Pac collaboration for 'Street Fighter' soundtrack

Los Angeles [US], July 25 (ANI): Rapper and actor 50 Cent has revealed that he has teamed up with Eminem and the late 2Pac for a new song that will feature on the soundtrack of the upcoming live-action film ‘Street Fighter’, according to Billboard.

Speaking during an appearance on ‘Today With Jenna and Sheinelle’, the G-Unit founder surprised the hosts by announcing the collaboration.

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“I got some music that I’m working on. I did something currently me, Eminem and 2Pac,” 50 Cent said, according to Billboard.

After the announcement sparked surprise, the rapper clarified that 2Pac’s vocals were officially cleared by the late artist’s estate and were not generated using artificial intelligence.

“They delivered it. It’s for the theme of ‘Street Fighter’, the movie. We worked on it and got it right,” he said.

Teasing the release, 50 Cent added that the collaboration is “coming out shortly”.

The rapper is set to portray boxer Balrog in the upcoming live-action adaptation of the popular video game franchise, which is scheduled to hit US theatres on October 16.

Back in December, 50 Cent had hinted at working with Eminem on music for the film, writing on Instagram, “I’m gonna get @eminem on deck to make some music for this movie ‘Street Fighter’. New Music on the way!,” according to Billboard.

The upcoming film features an ensemble cast including Jason Momoa, Noah Centineo, country singer Orville Peck and WWE superstar Roman Reigns (Joe Anoa’i).

The new track marks another collaboration between 50 Cent and Eminem, who most recently appeared together on “Gunz N Smoke” from Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg’s 2024 collaborative album ‘Missionary’.

The duo have shared several hit songs over the years, including “Patiently Waiting,” “Don’t Push Me,” “Gatman & Robin” and “You Don’t Know,” according to Billboard.

The soundtrack collaboration will also mark a rare posthumous release featuring 2Pac’s vocals with approval from his estate. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 25, 2026 2:45 PM IST
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Tags: 2pac50 CenteminemRappersoundtrackStreet Fightertheme-song

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"Coming out shortly": 50 Cent teases Eminem, 2Pac collaboration for 'Street Fighter' soundtrack

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"Coming out shortly": 50 Cent teases Eminem, 2Pac collaboration for 'Street Fighter' soundtrack
"Coming out shortly": 50 Cent teases Eminem, 2Pac collaboration for 'Street Fighter' soundtrack
"Coming out shortly": 50 Cent teases Eminem, 2Pac collaboration for 'Street Fighter' soundtrack
"Coming out shortly": 50 Cent teases Eminem, 2Pac collaboration for 'Street Fighter' soundtrack

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