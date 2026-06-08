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Home > World > Iran, Israel must de-escalate conflict immediately: UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper

Iran, Israel must de-escalate conflict immediately: UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/world/middle-east/israel-closes-gaza-crossings-amid-tensions-with-iran20260608050014"> <p class="title">Israel closes Gaza crossings amid tensions with Iran</p> <a>

Israel closes Gaza crossings amid tensions with Iran

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 8, 2026 05:57:12 IST

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Iran, Israel must de-escalate conflict immediately: UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper

London [UK], June 8 (ANI): UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper on Monday urged Israel and Iran to de-escalate conflict following Tehran’s missile attacks on northern Israel.

In a post on X, Cooper wrote, “The resumption of conflict between Iran and Israel is in no one’s interest. Both sides must show restraint and de-escalate immediately. Negotiations must continue towards the lasting settlement that we all need, for peace and stability in the region, and for the full restoration of global trade.”

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Iran launched missiles at Israel on Monday, marking the first Iranian missile attack since the April 8 ceasefire.

“Sirens were sounded in several areas across the country following the identification of missiles launched from Iran toward Israel. The IDF identified missiles launched from Iran toward Israel. Defensive systems are operating to intercept the threat,” the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) stated.

No casualties or damage have been reported so far from the attack,according to the euro news.

The Israeli Air Force (IAF) confirmed that missiles were launched from Iran toward Israel, with defense systems actively intercepting the threat and the Home Front Command issuing safety directives to the public.

“The IDF has identified that a short time ago, missiles were launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel. Defense systems are operating to intercept the threat. In the last few minutes, the Home Front Command has distributed a preliminary directive directly to mobile phones in the relevant areas. The public is requested to exercise responsibility and act in accordance with the directives – they save lives. Upon receiving the alert, one must enter protected spaces and remain in them until a new announcement. Exit from the protected space will be permitted only after receiving an explicit directive; continue to act in accordance with the Home Front Command’s directives,” IAF wrote on X.

On Sunday, Israel struck terrorist headquarters in the Dahieh district of Beirut after Hezbollah fired at their territory. (ANI)

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The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

First published on: Jun 8, 2026 5:57 AM IST
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Tags: foreign-secretaryiranisraellasting-settlementmissile-attacksnegotiationsnorthern-israelrestraintstabilityukyvette-cooper

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Iran, Israel must de-escalate conflict immediately: UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper

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Iran, Israel must de-escalate conflict immediately: UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper
Iran, Israel must de-escalate conflict immediately: UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper
Iran, Israel must de-escalate conflict immediately: UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper
Iran, Israel must de-escalate conflict immediately: UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper

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