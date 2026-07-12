Iran tells US attacks in Strait of Hormuz were misstep, signals willingness to continue talks: Report

Washington DC [US], July 12 (ANI): Iranian officials have privately informed advisers to US President Donald Trump that recent attacks on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz were an error, CBS News reported, citing American officials.

According to CBS News, the attacks stemmed from a specific faction within Iran looking to undermine the negotiations between the US and Iran.

Furthermore, CBS News reported that the White House wants Iran to “publicly” acknowledge the mistake, which the Trump administration views as a “violation” of the ceasefire.

President Trump has directed the US negotiating team led by Vice President JD Vance, Senior Adviser Jared Kushner, and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff to proceed with the ongoing talks in Muscat, Oman, which began on Saturday.

“They came back to the table and said, ‘We screwed up. We made a mistake. Let’s keep talking,” a US official said as per CBS News.

Following Saturday’s meeting in Oman, the administration expects Iran to maintain the position that the strait will remain open and managed exactly as it was before the conflict began, according to CBS News.

These developments come as Qatari negotiators travel to Iran in an effort to ease tensions and create conditions for the resumption of US-Iran talks following recent military escalations.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araqchi held talks with his Omani counterpart, Seyyed Badr Al-Busaidi, in Muscat on Saturday, focusing on strengthening bilateral relations, regional developments, and maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz.

In a post on his official Telegram channel, Araghchi stated that the two diplomats discussed bilateral relations between Tehran and Muscat in various fields, alongside broader regional developments.

According to Iran’s Foreign Ministry, the two sides also discussed mechanisms to ensure the safe passage of ships in line with Article 5 of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, while Oman reiterated its support for diplomacy to ease regional tensions.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump on Friday stated that Washington has agreed to continue talks with the Islamic Republic following Tehran’s request, but reiterated that the US still considers the previous ceasefire between the two sides to be “over.” (ANI)

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