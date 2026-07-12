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Home > Business > NBC Bearings Launches Low Noise, Low Vibration EMQ Bearings at Mogen Expo, Bangalore

NBC Bearings Launches Low Noise, Low Vibration EMQ Bearings at Mogen Expo, Bangalore

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/business/brandfluenzers-amp-wediq-celebrates-siba-2026-with-creators-community-of-gujarat20260711163704"> <p class="title">BrandFluenzers & WedIQ Celebrates SIBA 2026 With Creators Community of Gujarat</p> <a>

BrandFluenzers & WedIQ Celebrates SIBA 2026 With Creators Community of Gujarat

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Last updated: July 12, 2026 03:51:12 IST

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NBC Bearings Launches Low Noise, Low Vibration EMQ Bearings at Mogen Expo, Bangalore

VMPL

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], July 11: NBC Bearings, the flagship brand of National Engineering Industries Ltd. (NEI), a CKA Birla Group company, today announced the launch of its new Low Noise, Low Vibration Electric Motor Quality (EMQ) Bearings at Mogen Expo, Bangalore, engineered for electric motors, EVs and precision equipment to deliver quieter, smoother and longer lasting performance.

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The product was unveiled by Dr. G. M. Ramachandran, Chief Executive Officer, LEDL and Mr. Sachin Singh Kushwaha, Vice President, Quality, Ather, marking a significant advancement in bearing technology for the fast growing electric motor, electric vehicle and precision equipment industries.

Designed for noise sensitive applications, the new EMQ bearing range enables machines to operate with significantly lower vibration and sound levels. Engineered with optimised internal geometry, precision finished raceways and advanced low noise lubrication, the bearings deliver stable, smooth and long lasting performance. Under standard test conditions, the EMQ range has demonstrated a significant reduction in noise and vibration, helping improve motor efficiency, operating comfort and overall equipment reliability.

As electric motors, EVs, home appliances and precision industrial equipment continue to evolve, manufacturers are under increasing pressure to reduce operational noise and vibration without compromising speed, durability or efficiency. Conventional bearings often struggle to meet demanding NVH requirements, leading to higher vibration, increased wear, reduced service life and greater maintenance costs.

The rapid transition towards electrification and automation has made low noise and low vibration performance a critical engineering requirement. This is driving the demand for bearings that are purpose built for next generation applications.

Speaking on the launch, Rajesh Premchandran, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, NBC Bearings, said, “The electric motor industry has long faced a critical engineering challenge: delivering higher speeds and greater efficiency while meeting the growing demand for quieter and smoother operation. NBC Bearings’ EMQ bearings are designed to address this challenge at its source. Engineered with optimised internal geometry, superior surface finishes and advanced low noise lubrication, EMQ bearings significantly reduce noise and vibration at the raceway level, enhancing motor performance without compromising efficiency.

“Our EMQ bearings have demonstrated a significant reduction in noise and vibration, enabling manufacturers to meet increasingly stringent NVH requirements while enhancing product quality and user experience. They represent a significant advancement for electric motor manufacturers by delivering quieter operation without sacrificing speed, service life or reliability, while addressing one of the industry’s most persistent engineering challenges.”

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 12, 2026 3:51 AM IST
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Tags: advertorial-disclaimerelectric-motorsequipment-reliabilitylow-vibrationmotor-efficiencyoperating-comfortvmpl

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NBC Bearings Launches Low Noise, Low Vibration EMQ Bearings at Mogen Expo, Bangalore

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NBC Bearings Launches Low Noise, Low Vibration EMQ Bearings at Mogen Expo, Bangalore
NBC Bearings Launches Low Noise, Low Vibration EMQ Bearings at Mogen Expo, Bangalore
NBC Bearings Launches Low Noise, Low Vibration EMQ Bearings at Mogen Expo, Bangalore
NBC Bearings Launches Low Noise, Low Vibration EMQ Bearings at Mogen Expo, Bangalore

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