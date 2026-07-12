Nearly 60% of foreign inflows into India-focused funds withdrawn since 2024 peak: Report

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Nearly 60% of foreign inflows into India-focused funds withdrawn since 2024 peak: Report

Nearly 60% of foreign inflows into India-focused funds withdrawn since 2024 peak: Report

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/business/india-to-augment-ai-compute-capacity-says-ashwini-vaishnaw20260711200115"> <p class="title">India to Augment AI Compute Capacity, Says Ashwini Vaishnaw</p> <a>

India to Augment AI Compute Capacity, Says Ashwini Vaishnaw

Written By:
Last updated: July 12, 2026 04:31:11 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Nearly 60% of foreign inflows into India-focused funds withdrawn since 2024 peak: Report

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): Nearly 60 per cent of the foreign money that flowed into India-focused equity funds during the 2023-24 investment rally has now been withdrawn as global investors continue to shift capital towards artificial intelligence (AI)-linked opportunities, according to an Elara Capital research report.

The report said India-focused funds attracted nearly USD 20 billion between March 2023 and October 2024, but almost USD 12 billion of those inflows have since been redeemed.

You Might Be Interested In

“Almost 60% of inflows that India focused funds saw in 2023-24 period has been pulled out. Redemptions have accelerated since Jan’26 to fund the AI trade & momentum continues to remain weak,” the report said.

According to the report, investors have withdrawn USD 9 billion from India-focused funds so far in calendar year 2026, including USD 7 billion from long-only funds and USD 2 billion from exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

The report said Luxembourg accounted for the largest share of redemptions at USD 3.5 billion, followed by the United States at USD 2.4 billion and Japan at USD 2.1 billion, while Ireland remained the only major fund domicile to largely avoid the current round of selling.

Elara Capital said the shift in investor preference is being driven by the global AI investment theme, although buying has become more selective than during the initial rally.

“The broader AI ecosystem trade continues to lose momentum, although investors remain selective within the theme,” the report said.

It added that global emerging market (GEM) funds, which had increasingly become a proxy for the AI value-chain trade, continue to witness outflows.

“The AI trade is becoming concentrated in a few direct beneficiaries rather than the broader ecosystem,” the report noted, adding that foreign investors have resumed buying dedicated South Korea and Taiwan funds following the April-May correction, albeit at a much slower pace than during the peak of the AI rally.

The report also highlighted improving investor sentiment towards some other asset classes.

Gold funds recorded a USD 317 million inflow during the week, marking the first positive reading after nearly USD 14 billion of outflows since April.

“Gold funds recorded a modest inflow of $317mn, the first positive reading after $14bn outflows since Apr, while pressure on Silver funds has also eased over recent weeks,” the report said.

Meanwhile, US equities attracted USD 27 billion in fresh inflows, reversing the withdrawals seen over the previous two weeks, while Europe registered its first weekly inflow in nearly three months, the report added. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 12, 2026 4:31 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: ai-opportunitieselara-capitalforeign-investmentglobal-investorsgold-fundsindia-equity-fundsindia-focused-fundsinvestment-rallysilver-funds

RELATED News

EPFO opens 6-month amnesty window for exempted PF trusts to align with new rules

NSE listing to "complete the trioka" and unlock value, drive governance upgrade: Report

India, Canada conclude third round of CEPA talks in Ottawa, target 2026 conclusion

India's power utilities to double down on capex, leverage to peak by FY30: Equirus

Data center pipeline faces construction delays, cancellations to mount through 2027: Bernstein

LATEST NEWS

BRIEF-Jiangsu Transimage Tech Plans Share Issue To Fund Projects, Boost Capital

PM Modi condoles demise of former Qatar Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, describes him a visionary leader

FIFA World Cup 2026: Senegal sacks coach Pape Bouna Thiaw after disappointing WC campaign

Scaloni says suffering is in Argentina's DNA after extra-time win over Switzerland

OMAN SAYS 23 MEMBERS OF GFS GALAXY VESSEL WERE RESCUED, STILL SEARCHING FOR ONE CREW MEMBER MISSING – STATEMENT

"US not honouring peace framework with Iran": Middle East Expert

NRAI announces elite National Camp ahead of Hangzhou World Cup and Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games

Scaloni says suffering is in Argentina's DNA after extra-time win over Switzerland

Iraqi prime minister to visit Washington on Monday; oil and gas deals expected

Pakistani forces accused of repression as Kashmiri diaspora's protest in Bradford enters fifth day

Nearly 60% of foreign inflows into India-focused funds withdrawn since 2024 peak: Report

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Nearly 60% of foreign inflows into India-focused funds withdrawn since 2024 peak: Report

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Nearly 60% of foreign inflows into India-focused funds withdrawn since 2024 peak: Report
Nearly 60% of foreign inflows into India-focused funds withdrawn since 2024 peak: Report
Nearly 60% of foreign inflows into India-focused funds withdrawn since 2024 peak: Report
Nearly 60% of foreign inflows into India-focused funds withdrawn since 2024 peak: Report

QUICK LINKS