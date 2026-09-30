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Home > World > IRAN'S FOREIGN MINISTER ARAQCHI INFORMED IRANIAN CABINET OF RECEIVING U.S. PROPOSAL, GOVERNMENT SPOKESPERSON SAYS – X POST

IRAN'S FOREIGN MINISTER ARAQCHI INFORMED IRANIAN CABINET OF RECEIVING U.S. PROPOSAL, GOVERNMENT SPOKESPERSON SAYS – X POST

IRAN'S FOREIGN MINISTER ARAQCHI INFORMED IRANIAN CABINET OF RECEIVING U.S. PROPOSAL, GOVERNMENT SPOKESPERSON SAYS – X POST

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Published: September 30, 2026 13:44:10 IST

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IRAN'S FOREIGN MINISTER ARAQCHI INFORMED IRANIAN CABINET OF RECEIVING U.S. PROPOSAL, GOVERNMENT SPOKESPERSON SAYS – X POST

IRAN'S FOREIGN MINISTER ARAQCHI INFORMED IRANIAN CABINET OF RECEIVING U.S. PROPOSAL, GOVERNMENT SPOKESPERSON SAYS – X POST

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 30, 2026 1:44 PM IST
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IRAN'S FOREIGN MINISTER ARAQCHI INFORMED IRANIAN CABINET OF RECEIVING U.S. PROPOSAL, GOVERNMENT SPOKESPERSON SAYS – X POST

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IRAN'S FOREIGN MINISTER ARAQCHI INFORMED IRANIAN CABINET OF RECEIVING U.S. PROPOSAL, GOVERNMENT SPOKESPERSON SAYS – X POST

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IRAN'S FOREIGN MINISTER ARAQCHI INFORMED IRANIAN CABINET OF RECEIVING U.S. PROPOSAL, GOVERNMENT SPOKESPERSON SAYS – X POST
IRAN'S FOREIGN MINISTER ARAQCHI INFORMED IRANIAN CABINET OF RECEIVING U.S. PROPOSAL, GOVERNMENT SPOKESPERSON SAYS – X POST
IRAN'S FOREIGN MINISTER ARAQCHI INFORMED IRANIAN CABINET OF RECEIVING U.S. PROPOSAL, GOVERNMENT SPOKESPERSON SAYS – X POST
IRAN'S FOREIGN MINISTER ARAQCHI INFORMED IRANIAN CABINET OF RECEIVING U.S. PROPOSAL, GOVERNMENT SPOKESPERSON SAYS – X POST

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