GD Goenka International School, Surat Nurtures Creativity and Confidence Through Performing & Visual Arts

Surat (Gujarat) [India], September 29: A progressive, age-appropriate programme nurturing creativity, self-expression, discipline and confidence through Vocal, Dance, Art & Craft, Keyboard, Guitar and Percussion. The PVA Academy and Marching Band extend learning through focused training and performance.

PVA Across the School

Pre-Primary: Vocal, Dance and Art & Craft introduce creativity and self-expression.

Vocal, Dance and Art & Craft introduce creativity and self-expression. Primary: Art & Craft, Vocal, Keyboard, Dance and Percussion build foundational artistic and musical skills.

Art & Craft, Vocal, Keyboard, Dance and Percussion build foundational artistic and musical skills. Middle & Senior Secondary: Art & Craft, Dance, Vocal, Keyboard, Guitar and Percussion broaden artistic exposure.

Art & Craft, Dance, Vocal, Keyboard, Guitar and Percussion broaden artistic exposure. PVA Academy: Evening training for students seeking to deepen their skills.

Evening training for students seeking to deepen their skills. Marching Band: Tice-weekly training and performances develop coordination, discipline and team spirit.

A Connected, Experiential Approach

Age-appropriate curricula progress with students’ developmental stages and skill levels, integrating theory with hands-on practice. Learning connects with academics, Indian culture and global artistic traditions through teacher-curated resources, practical activities, collaborative projects, performances and exhibitions. Alongside artistic skills, students build concentration, communication, teamwork and confidence.

Learning Through the Arts

DANCE

Students develop movement, technique, rhythm and expression through a progressive, class-wise curriculum. Indian folk forms introduce regional languages, music, traditions and cultural significance, while Contemporary and Hip-Hop broaden global exposure. Dance Booklets connect practical work with each form’s history and context; performances build coordination, confidence and stage presence.

GUITAR

Learning advances from instrument awareness and technique to chords, scales, rhythm, melodies, notation and performance. Students explore Indian, Bollywood, Pop, Rock, Blues, Folk, Classical and Contemporary styles, supported by theory, practical exercises and songs. Connections to patterns, fractions, counting, symmetry, pitch and acoustics enrich understanding; solo and group playing foster listening and ensemble skills.

KEYBOARD

Students progress from keyboard layout and finger position to scales, chords, melodies, rhythm, notation, accompaniment and performance. Indian, Bollywood, Pop, Rock, Blues, Folk, Classical, Jazz and Western music provide varied exposure. Theory and practice connect with Mathematics and Science through patterns, fractions, pitch, dynamics, frequency and sound, encouraging creativity and independent expression.

VOCAL

A foundation in Indian Classical Vocal Music develops from Swar, Saptak, Laya and Taal to Alankars, Ragas and compositions. Swar Sadhana, Sargam, voice exercises and regular Riyaz strengthen pitch, breath control, pronunciation, rhythm, concentration and perseverance. Exposure to Hindustani Classical, regional, devotional, folk and contemporary music deepens cultural understanding, while performances nurture confident expression.

PERCUSSION

Students explore beat, tempo, coordination and rhythmic patterns, using age-appropriate instruments such as drums, tambourines, shakers, cajon, bongos and congas. Instrument origins, construction, techniques and cultural significance complement practical strokes and ensemble work. Rhythm-based links to counting, fractions, symmetry and sequencing support learning while building concentration, teamwork and confidence.

MARCHING BAND

Progressive training in rhythm, tempo, posture, formations and marching commands helps students coordinate movement with music. Instrument families, notation, ensemble etiquette and ceremonial traditions from India and around the world inform rehearsals and performances. The experience strengthens timing, spatial awareness, discipline, leadership, responsibility, teamwork and time management.

ART & CRAFT

A hands-on curriculum progresses from drawing, colouring, cutting and construction to design, 3D work, mixed media and projects. Students follow the creative cycle—Explore, Understand, Plan, Create and Reflect—while connecting art with academics, nature, storytelling, sustainability and culture. Work Education and sustainable making include paper, clay, textiles, recycling, models, gardening and culinary art. Indian forms such as Madhubani, Warli, Gond and Kalamkari sit alongside contemporary and recycled art; projects and exhibitions encourage presentation and reflection.

The PVA Impact

At GDGIS, Performing & Visual Arts are languages of creativity, discipline, learning and self-expression. Students discover their talents while developing skills that extend beyond the classroom:

Dance: rhythm, coordination, flexibility, creativity and cultural awareness.

rhythm, coordination, flexibility, creativity and cultural awareness. Guitar & Keyboard: musicality, rhythm, coordination, listening, concentration and creative expression.

musicality, rhythm, coordination, listening, concentration and creative expression. Vocal: pitch, voice control, rhythm, listening and confident expression.

pitch, voice control, rhythm, listening and confident expression. Percussion: timing, coordination, concentration, teamwork and musical discipline.

timing, coordination, concentration, teamwork and musical discipline. Marching Band: synchronization, leadership, responsibility, teamwork and unity.

synchronization, leadership, responsibility, teamwork and unity. Art & Craft: observation, imagination, problem-solving, responsible material use and cultural appreciation.

Through PVA, students learn to create, communicate, collaborate, perform and express themselves with confidence—preparing them for life beyond the classroom.