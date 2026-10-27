MLB Results

Oct 27 (Stats Perform) – Results from the MLB games on Tuesday (home team in CAPS) Milwaukee 10 TAMPA BAY 1 MIL 0 0 2 0 8 0 0 0 0 – 10 TB 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 – 1

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