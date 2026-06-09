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Home > World > Over 50 British parliamentarians raise concerns over "arrests and escalating tensions" in PoJK

Over 50 British parliamentarians raise concerns over "arrests and escalating tensions" in PoJK

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/world/europe/un-chief-express-deep-alarm-over-renewed-escalations-in-west-asia-urges-diplomacy-to-restore-peace-security20260609124905"> <p class="title">UN Chief express deep alarm over renewed escalations in West Asia, urges diplomacy to restore peace, security</p> <a>

UN Chief express deep alarm over renewed escalations in West Asia, urges diplomacy to restore peace, security

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 9, 2026 14:16:11 IST

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Over 50 British parliamentarians raise concerns over "arrests and escalating tensions" in PoJK

London [UK], June 9 (ANI): More than 50 members of the British Parliament have written to UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper expressing concern over reports of a communications blackout, arrests, and escalating tensions in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

In a letter sent to the UK Foreign Office on June 6, Bradford East MP Imran Hussain, who is also the chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Kashmir, has highlighted reports from the region of internet and mobile service disruptions, restrictions on communications, and growing unrest

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“As Chair of the APPG on Kashmir, our letter to the Foreign Secretary now has the support of over 50 Parliamentarians. We remain deeply concerned by reports of a continued lockdown, a communications blackout, arrests and escalating tensions,” Hussain said in a post on X.

“The UK Government must use all appropriate diplomatic channels to support de-escalation, the immediate lifting of the blockade, restoration of communications and a peaceful resolution through table talks that respect the human rights of Kashmiris at the heart of it,” he said.

In the letter, the parliamentarians said they had been contacted by numerous British Kashmiris who were unable to establish contact with relatives in PoJK.

The signatories expressed concern over reports of arrests, including those of British nationals, and the reported breakdown of dialogue between authorities and representatives of the Joint Awami Action Committee.

They noted that restrictions on communications in an already sensitive political environment risk increasing uncertainty and further escalating tensions.

The parliamentarians stressed that peaceful dialogue, restraint, and meaningful engagement are essential to resolving grievances. They emphasized that the rights to peaceful assembly, freedom of expression, and access to communications are important principles that help maintain stability and public confidence.

In their letter, they sought clarification from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office on its assessment of the reported communications disruptions and wider developments in PoJK.

They also asked what measures the UK Government was taking to support British nationals in the region and British citizens with family ties there.

The MPs further requested details of any representations made by the UK Government to Pakistan regarding the restoration of communications and the lifting of restrictions. They also sought information on diplomatic efforts to encourage the resumption of dialogue between authorities and local representatives and prevent further escalation.

The letter stated that the people of PoJK, along with British Kashmiris who maintain close family and community ties with the region, deserve peace, stability, and the opportunity for their concerns to be addressed through dialogue rather than confrontation.

Among the signatories are MPs and peers from across the political spectrum, including Jeremy Corbyn, Diane Abbott, Tan Dhesi, Naz Shah, Zarah Sultana, John McDonnell and several members of the House of Lords.

The parliamentarians urged the British Government to use all appropriate diplomatic channels to encourage de-escalation and a peaceful resolution of the situation in PoJK. (ANI)

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The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

First published on: Jun 9, 2026 2:16 PM IST
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Tags: all-party-parliamentary-groupbritish-parliamentarianscommunications-blackoutinternet-disruptionspojk-tensionsUK Foreign Secretary

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Over 50 British parliamentarians raise concerns over "arrests and escalating tensions" in PoJK

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Over 50 British parliamentarians raise concerns over "arrests and escalating tensions" in PoJK

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Over 50 British parliamentarians raise concerns over "arrests and escalating tensions" in PoJK
Over 50 British parliamentarians raise concerns over "arrests and escalating tensions" in PoJK
Over 50 British parliamentarians raise concerns over "arrests and escalating tensions" in PoJK
Over 50 British parliamentarians raise concerns over "arrests and escalating tensions" in PoJK

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