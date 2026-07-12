PM Modi gifts signed hockey stick, Uttarakhandi Cap to New Zealand PM

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): Showcasing India’s rich culture and prowess in International sports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented a set of symbolic gifts to the Prime Minister of New Zealand, Christopher Luxon, showing the strengthening of diplomatic ties between the two nations. The gifts were presented during his three-nation visit, which included New Zealand, Indonesia, and Australia.

The gifts to the New Zealand PM included a hockey stick signed by the entire Indian Women’s Hockey Team, commemorating their triumph at the FIH Hockey Women’s Nations Cup held in New Zealand.

More than sporting equipment, it symbolises perseverance, teamwork, and excellence in Indian hockey. Each signature represents the dedication and resilience of athletes who contributed to a landmark championship, inspiring future generations, especially young women, to pursue their dreams.

Reflecting India’s proud hockey legacy, the signed stick celebrates technical skill, unity, and national pride. Preserved as a commemorative artefact, it stands as a lasting tribute to the team’s remarkable achievement and India’s sporting excellence on the global stage.

In addition to the sporting tribute, Prime Minister Modi presented a traditional Uttarakhandi Cap (Pahari Cap).

It is a distinctive symbol of Uttarakhand’s rich cultural heritage and Himalayan identity. Handcrafted from high-quality wool, it provides warmth while showcasing traditional textile artistry through its vibrant woven band. Widely worn during festivals, religious ceremonies, weddings, and community events, the cap represents pride, dignity, hospitality, and respect.

Beyond its practical use, it reflects the harmony between local traditions and the natural environment. As an enduring emblem of regional identity, the Uttarakhandi Cap preserves indigenous weaving techniques, supports skilled artisans, and promotes India’s diverse cultural heritage for future generations.

During the visit, Prime Minister Modi and the New Zealand PM held extensive bilateral talks covering the “entire spectrum of bilateral relations,” agreed to elevate ties to a Strategic Partnership, and set a target to double bilateral trade by 2030, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The two leaders met at Government House in Auckland, where Prime Minister Modi was accorded a traditional Maori welcome featuring customary rituals symbolising “peace, respect and welcome” before inspecting a Guard of Honour.

The Prime Ministers held discussions in both restricted and delegation-level formats, with talks spanning trade and investment, defence and security, agri-tech, sports, education, tourism, culture and people-to-people ties.

According to the MEA, the bilateral talks covered the “entire spectrum of bilateral relations”, with both sides agreeing to elevate the relationship to the level of a Strategic Partnership, marking “a new chapter in India-New Zealand relations.

“Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to deepen cooperation across areas of mutual interest and underscored the importance of the early implementation of the India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement. They also agreed to work towards doubling bilateral trade by 2030.

The two Prime Ministers exchanged views on regional and global developments and reiterated their commitment to strengthening cooperation in multilateral fora.

Following the talks, the leaders witnessed the exchange of several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and understandings in the fields of defence and maritime security, hydrography, sports, disaster management, dairy, tourism, maritime heritage, culture, food technology and ocean research. (ANI)

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