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Home > Hollywood > Jaafar Jackson's 'Michael' becomes first biopic to cross USD 1 billion globally

Jaafar Jackson's 'Michael' becomes first biopic to cross USD 1 billion globally

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/music/legendary-singer-s-janaki-cremated-with-full-state-honours-in-mysuru20260712225521"> <p class="title">Legendary singer S Janaki cremated with full state honours in Mysuru</p> <a>

Legendary singer S Janaki cremated with full state honours in Mysuru

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Last updated: July 12, 2026 23:16:14 IST

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Jaafar Jackson's 'Michael' becomes first biopic to cross USD 1 billion globally

Los Angeles [US], July 12 (ANI): Jaafar Jackson starrer ‘Michael’ has crossed a historic figure to USD 1 billion in global ticket sales, becoming the first biopic to earn the coveted box office milestone.

As per Variety, the Michael Jackson biopic collected USD 629.8 million overseas and USD 371.8 million domestically, taking its global tally to USD 1.001 billion.

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The film has been breaking records since it opened in theatres in April this year. ‘Michael’ opened to USD 97 million domestically and USD 217 million globally, breaking the opening weekend record for musical biopics set by 2015’s ‘Straight Outta Compton’.

In another accolade, ‘Michael’ stands as the highest grossing musical biopic, breaking the record of 2018’s ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ with USD 911 million worldwide. It is also the largest film of all time for Lionsgate, as well as the studio’s first film to ever reach USD 1 billion, stated Variety.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua, ‘Michael’ follows the journey of Pop icon Michael Jackson from the Jackson 5 to his status as the King of Pop.

The singer’s real-life nephew, Jaafar Jackson portrayed Michael Jackson in his acting debut. Colman Domingo and Nia Long were seen as parents Joe and Katherine.

The project was developed with the support of several members of Jackson’s family years after his death in 2009 at the age of 50.

According to the film’s official description, Michael offers an “honest portrayal of the brilliant yet complicated” music icon. The story concludes in 1988, focusing on Jackson’s rise to global superstardom and not covering the allegations that emerged in later years, stated People. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 12, 2026 11:16 PM IST
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Tags: hollywood newsJaafar Jacksonking-of-popMichael Jacksonmichael-biopicmusical-biopic

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Jaafar Jackson's 'Michael' becomes first biopic to cross USD 1 billion globally

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Jaafar Jackson's 'Michael' becomes first biopic to cross USD 1 billion globally
Jaafar Jackson's 'Michael' becomes first biopic to cross USD 1 billion globally
Jaafar Jackson's 'Michael' becomes first biopic to cross USD 1 billion globally
Jaafar Jackson's 'Michael' becomes first biopic to cross USD 1 billion globally

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