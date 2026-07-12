PM Modi gifts unique Indian artworks, speciality tea, handloom silk to Indonesian leadership

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): In a gesture aimed at further strengthening the deep-rooted cultural and diplomatic ties between India and Indonesia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented an array of exquisite gifts to the Indonesian leadership during his visit from July 6 to 8.

Showcasing India’s rich artistic heritage and master craftsmanship, PM Modi gifted unique artworks and speciality tea to the Indonesian President and handloom silk to the Speaker of the Indonesian Parliament.

These gifts, ranging from the traditional Aipan art of Uttarakhand to the world-renowned Ikat of Odisha, were carefully curated to reflect the shared values and historical bonds between the two neighbours.

Prime Minister Modi gifted an Aipan to Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto. It is a traditional folk art from the Kumaon region of Uttarakhand, created mainly by women during festivals on floors and walls using a terracotta-red base (Geru) and intricate white patterns made from rice paste (Biswar). Drawn freehand with remarkable precision, the art reflects centuries-old traditions passed down through generations.

This artwork is dedicated to Lord Shiva and features sacred geometric motifs symbolising cosmic energy, highlighting the deep bond between art and spirituality in India. It also celebrates the shared cultural heritage of India and Indonesia, making it a meaningful symbol of the close friendship and enduring cultural ties between the two countries.

In another gesture of appreciation for Indian craftsmanship, PM Modi gifted Manohari Gold Tea to the Indonesian President.

Manohari Gold Tea is one of India’s finest speciality teas, showcasing the rich tea heritage and craftsmanship of Assam. Made exclusively from the tender buds of the P126 tea clone, it is hand-plucked, hand-rolled, and naturally sun-dried during the second flush season in June, giving it its distinctive golden appearance, delicate flavour, and exceptional quality.

Produced in extremely limited quantities of about 25 grams a day, it is among the world’s rarest artisanal teas. Naturally rich in antioxidants and tea polyphenols, it offers a smooth, naturally sweet brew with floral and subtle malty notes, reflecting India’s excellence in producing world-class speciality teas.

PM Modi gifted a Traditional Kashmiri Papier-Mache Bowl featuring hand-painted floral and bird motifs to the Indonesian President, representing a fine example of Kashmir’s renowned handicraft tradition.

Handmade from processed paper pulp and decorated using the traditional Naqashi technique, it features intricate hand-painted floral motifs, birds, ornamental patterns, and fine gold detailing, finished with a glossy lacquer that enhances both its beauty and durability.

The artwork symbolises beauty, peace, and harmony with nature while reflecting the Valley’s rich artistic heritage. Recognised worldwide for its elegance and craftsmanship, the bowl represents India’s enduring tradition of creativity, cultural refinement, and master artisanship.

Further highlighting India’s silversmithing excellence, PM Modi gifted a Traditional Repousse Silver Decorative Plate with elephant and floral motifs to the Indonesian President.

The Traditional Repousse Silver Decorative Plate showcases India’s rich silversmithing tradition, crafted entirely by hand using the intricate repousse and chasing techniques. Featuring a central lotus medallion surrounded by elephants, stylised trees, and ornate floral borders, the plate reflects exceptional craftsmanship and centuries-old artistic heritage.

The lotus symbolises purity and spiritual enlightenment, while the elephant represents wisdom, strength, prosperity, and royal authority. As a shared symbol of India’s and Indonesia’s natural heritage, the elephant also highlights the two countries’ common commitment to wildlife conservation, making this handcrafted silver plate a meaningful tribute to their enduring friendship and shared values.

Prime Minister Modi gifted Odisha Ikat, locally known as Bandha, to the Speaker of the Indonesian Parliament. It is a prestigious handloom silk tradition celebrated for its intricate tie-and-dye technique and vibrant designs. Created by carefully tying and dyeing threads before weaving, the fabric features rich textures, identical patterns on both sides, and distinctive curvilinear motifs with soft, feathery edges.

Practised in weaving centres such as Sambalpur, Nuapatna, and Bargarh, Odisha Ikat reflects the region’s cultural identity and artistic excellence. With its vibrant colours and unique patterns, this timeless textile serves as a remarkable canvas of Odisha’s heritage and storytelling tradition.

PM Modi held wide-ranging bilateral talks with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto during his visit.

The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the India-Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, with discussions covering political ties, defence and security, trade and investment, technology, maritime cooperation, connectivity and regional issues. (ANI)

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