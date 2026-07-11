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Home > World > PM Modi, NZ Oppn leader Hipkins hold talks on strengthening bilateral ties

PM Modi, NZ Oppn leader Hipkins hold talks on strengthening bilateral ties

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/world/pacific/exciting-mea-on-the-collaboration-of-india-and-maori-traditional-medicine20260711131646"> <p class="title">"Exciting": MEA on the collaboration of India and Maori traditional medicine</p> <a>

"Exciting": MEA on the collaboration of India and Maori traditional medicine

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Last updated: July 11, 2026 13:39:12 IST

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PM Modi, NZ Oppn leader Hipkins hold talks on strengthening bilateral ties

Auckland [New Zealand], July 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held talks with New Zealand Opposition Leader Chris Hipkins on trade and people-to-people ties.

Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen bilateral ties.

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In a post on X, Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with New Zealand Opposition Leader Rt Hon Chris Hipkins. They discussed a wide range of issues, including trade and people-to-people ties, reaffirming their commitment to further strengthening bilateral relations.”

Meanwhile, in a special briefing by MEA on Official Visit of PM Narendra Modi to New Zealand, MEA Secretary (East) Rudrendra Tandon noted India has always considered New Zealand to be a very significant power in the Indo-Pacific region.

“For India, this is a very significant visit. It’s the first Prime Ministerial visit after 40 years. The last time an Indian Prime Minister visited was in 1986. For us as an Indian Ocean country, this region is a very significant region, and New Zealand. We have always considered New Zealand to be a very significant power in this part of the world. However, the Prime Minister acknowledged that the recent dynamics in the relationship that we have observed over the last two years, the large part of this credit goes to Prime Minister Luxon who… I think since 2004, when he first met Prime Minister, has been working very hard to impart a new energy to this relationship,” he said.

Tandon further noted that the Prime Ministers’ morning program was devoted to work and taking the India-New Zealand relationship forward.

“Today’s morning program was devoted to work and taking the India-New Zealand relationship forward. The day began with a very traditional Maori welcome at the Government House, followed by a formal welcome. And then there were very intensive discussions between the two Prime Ministers, who met, singly as well as with their delegation. Later on, there was an interaction with the Indian and New Zealand business community, followed by a very elaborate and lavish lunch, gala lunch, where all sorts of prominent people from Auckland present at the lunch. So, it’s been a very action-packed program so far,” he said. (ANI)

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The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

First published on: Jul 11, 2026 1:39 PM IST
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Tags: bilateral-tieschris-hipkinsindia-new-zealand-relationsmea-briefingnarendra modinew-zealand-visitprime-ministerial-visitRandhir Jaiswalrudrendra-tandontrade talks

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PM Modi, NZ Oppn leader Hipkins hold talks on strengthening bilateral ties

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PM Modi, NZ Oppn leader Hipkins hold talks on strengthening bilateral ties
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