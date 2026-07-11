Sikhs for Business Announces VISTAR 2.0

VMPL

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], July 11: Sikhs for Business, a global business networking platform for entrepreneurs and business owners, has officially announced its flagship event VISTAR 2.0, a large-scale international business networking conclave designed to connect, empower, and accelerate business growth across industries.

The event will bring together *1,500+ entrepreneurs, startup founders, and business owners from India and global markets to create meaningful partnerships, collaborations, and growth opportunities.

Sikhs for Business operates under the Ustat Foundation with a mission to strengthen entrepreneurship, business networking, and economic development through a trusted ecosystem of Sikh founders and industry leaders.

BUSINESS NETWORKING FOR GLOBAL GROWTH

VISTAR 2.0 is designed as a high-impact business networking platform where entrepreneurs can:

* Connect with industry leaders and mentors

* Explore business partnerships and expansion opportunities

* Learn from experienced business founders

* Access cross-sector collaboration opportunities

* Build long-term business relationships

The focus is on *real business growth, execution, and scalable connections*

INDUSTRY LEADERS & MENTORS

VISTAR 2.0 will feature a curated group of leading entrepreneurs, industrialists, and business mentors from diverse sectors including manufacturing, infrastructure, engineering, food industry, automotive, exports, and entrepreneurship development.

The confirmed industry leaders include:

Dr. P. J. Singh – Chairman & MD, Tynor Orthotics

S. Hartek Singh – Chairman & MD, Hartek Group

S. Baljeet Singh Jubilee – Director, Jubilee Group

Harjinder Singh (Prayagraj) – Managing Director, Milan Group

Charanjit Singh Shah – Architect & Urban Design Professional

Rajinder Singh – Kartar Valves, Industrial Manufacturing Sector

Parvinder Sahney – Windsor Group, Business Leadership

Saranjit Singh – Gopal Sweets, Food & Hospitality Industry

Paramjit Singh – Regional Centre for Entrepreneurship Development

Rupinder Singh Sachdeva – Hi-Tech Industries, Engineering Sector

Arvinder Singh – Seedways Tyres, Automotive Industry

Amardeep Singh Hari – Africa (Ghana), International Trade & Export

Sandeep Kaur Minnie Riat – Akal Springs, Industrial Manufacturing Sector

H.S. Cheema – Cheema Boilers, Engineering & Energy Solutions

Upkar Singh – CICU & New Swan Group, Industrial Development

Onkar Singh Pahwa – Avon Cycles, Global Bicycle Manufacturing & Export Industry

These leaders represent a powerful mix of established enterprises and global business networks, offering insights into scaling, innovation, leadership, and international expansion.

ORGANISER STATEMENT

“VISTAR 2.0 is designed to create a platform where entrepreneurs, business owners, and industry leaders come together to build real opportunities for growth and collaboration. Our goal is to strengthen business ecosystems that go beyond networking and lead to real execution.”

— Baljeet Kaur, Entrepreneur ecosystem builder

Founder, Sikhs for business & Free Mind a school for Professional skills

BUSINESS RECOGNITION PROGRAM

Alongside networking, VISTAR 2.0 will also recognize outstanding entrepreneurs through a nomination-based award initiative.

Categories include:

* Family Business Excellence

* Rising Women Entrepreneurs

* Emerging Business Leaders

* High-Growth Startups

This initiative aims to highlight businesses showing strong performance, consistency, and growth potential.

REGISTRATION & ACCESS

Due to limited seating and premium networking structure, participation is carefully curated.

* Registration: vistar.sikhs4business.com

* WhatsApp: +91 73992 50001

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