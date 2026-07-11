LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Sikhs for Business Announces VISTAR 2.0

Sikhs for Business Announces VISTAR 2.0

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/business/indian-institute-of-internship-expands-industry-focused-internship-opportunities20260711130318"> <p class="title">Indian Institute of Internship Expands Industry-Focused Internship Opportunities</p> <a>

Indian Institute of Internship Expands Industry-Focused Internship Opportunities

Written By:
Last updated: July 11, 2026 13:33:12 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Sikhs for Business Announces VISTAR 2.0

VMPL

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], July 11: Sikhs for Business, a global business networking platform for entrepreneurs and business owners, has officially announced its flagship event VISTAR 2.0, a large-scale international business networking conclave designed to connect, empower, and accelerate business growth across industries.

You Might Be Interested In

The event will bring together *1,500+ entrepreneurs, startup founders, and business owners from India and global markets to create meaningful partnerships, collaborations, and growth opportunities.

Sikhs for Business operates under the Ustat Foundation with a mission to strengthen entrepreneurship, business networking, and economic development through a trusted ecosystem of Sikh founders and industry leaders.

BUSINESS NETWORKING FOR GLOBAL GROWTH

VISTAR 2.0 is designed as a high-impact business networking platform where entrepreneurs can:

* Connect with industry leaders and mentors

* Explore business partnerships and expansion opportunities

* Learn from experienced business founders

* Access cross-sector collaboration opportunities

* Build long-term business relationships

The focus is on *real business growth, execution, and scalable connections*

INDUSTRY LEADERS & MENTORS

VISTAR 2.0 will feature a curated group of leading entrepreneurs, industrialists, and business mentors from diverse sectors including manufacturing, infrastructure, engineering, food industry, automotive, exports, and entrepreneurship development.

The confirmed industry leaders include:

Dr. P. J. Singh – Chairman & MD, Tynor Orthotics

S. Hartek Singh – Chairman & MD, Hartek Group

S. Baljeet Singh Jubilee – Director, Jubilee Group

Harjinder Singh (Prayagraj) – Managing Director, Milan Group

Charanjit Singh Shah – Architect & Urban Design Professional

Rajinder Singh – Kartar Valves, Industrial Manufacturing Sector

Parvinder Sahney – Windsor Group, Business Leadership

Saranjit Singh – Gopal Sweets, Food & Hospitality Industry

Paramjit Singh – Regional Centre for Entrepreneurship Development

Rupinder Singh Sachdeva – Hi-Tech Industries, Engineering Sector

Arvinder Singh – Seedways Tyres, Automotive Industry

Amardeep Singh Hari – Africa (Ghana), International Trade & Export

Sandeep Kaur Minnie Riat – Akal Springs, Industrial Manufacturing Sector

H.S. Cheema – Cheema Boilers, Engineering & Energy Solutions

Upkar Singh – CICU & New Swan Group, Industrial Development

Onkar Singh Pahwa – Avon Cycles, Global Bicycle Manufacturing & Export Industry

These leaders represent a powerful mix of established enterprises and global business networks, offering insights into scaling, innovation, leadership, and international expansion.

ORGANISER STATEMENT

“VISTAR 2.0 is designed to create a platform where entrepreneurs, business owners, and industry leaders come together to build real opportunities for growth and collaboration. Our goal is to strengthen business ecosystems that go beyond networking and lead to real execution.”

— Baljeet Kaur, Entrepreneur ecosystem builder

Founder, Sikhs for business & Free Mind a school for Professional skills

BUSINESS RECOGNITION PROGRAM

Alongside networking, VISTAR 2.0 will also recognize outstanding entrepreneurs through a nomination-based award initiative.

Categories include:

* Family Business Excellence

* Rising Women Entrepreneurs

* Emerging Business Leaders

* High-Growth Startups

This initiative aims to highlight businesses showing strong performance, consistency, and growth potential.

REGISTRATION & ACCESS

Due to limited seating and premium networking structure, participation is carefully curated.

* Registration: vistar.sikhs4business.com

* WhatsApp: +91 73992 50001

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 11, 2026 1:33 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: advertorial-disclaimerindustry-leadersinternational-businessnetworking-conclavesikh-entrepreneursvmpl

RELATED News

EPFO opens 6-month amnesty window for exempted PF trusts to align with new rules

NSE listing to "complete the trioka" and unlock value, drive governance upgrade: Report

India, Canada conclude third round of CEPA talks in Ottawa, target 2026 conclusion

India's power utilities to double down on capex, leverage to peak by FY30: Equirus

Data center pipeline faces construction delays, cancellations to mount through 2027: Bernstein

LATEST NEWS

Pea shooting gets competitive at annual world championship in England

BRIEF-Jiangsu Transimage Tech Plans Share Issue To Fund Projects, Boost Capital

PM Modi condoles demise of former Qatar Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, describes him a visionary leader

FIFA World Cup 2026: Senegal sacks coach Pape Bouna Thiaw after disappointing WC campaign

Scaloni says suffering is in Argentina's DNA after extra-time win over Switzerland

OMAN SAYS 23 MEMBERS OF GFS GALAXY VESSEL WERE RESCUED, STILL SEARCHING FOR ONE CREW MEMBER MISSING – STATEMENT

"US not honouring peace framework with Iran": Middle East Expert

NRAI announces elite National Camp ahead of Hangzhou World Cup and Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games

Scaloni says suffering is in Argentina's DNA after extra-time win over Switzerland

Iraqi prime minister to visit Washington on Monday; oil and gas deals expected

Sikhs for Business Announces VISTAR 2.0

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Sikhs for Business Announces VISTAR 2.0

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Sikhs for Business Announces VISTAR 2.0
Sikhs for Business Announces VISTAR 2.0
Sikhs for Business Announces VISTAR 2.0
Sikhs for Business Announces VISTAR 2.0

QUICK LINKS