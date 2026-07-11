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Home > Business > #Fly My Luggage Redefines Airport Baggage Experience, Helping International Travellers Save Big on Domestic Excess Baggage Charges

#Fly My Luggage Redefines Airport Baggage Experience, Helping International Travellers Save Big on Domestic Excess Baggage Charges

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/business/manipal-university-jaipur-and-rajasthan-agriculture-department-sign-mou-to-promote-ai-driven-agricultural-innovation20260711135143"> <p class="title">Manipal University Jaipur and Rajasthan Agriculture Department Sign MoU to Promote AI-Driven Agricultural Innovation</p> <a>

Manipal University Jaipur and Rajasthan Agriculture Department Sign MoU to Promote AI-Driven Agricultural Innovation

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Last updated: July 11, 2026 14:15:12 IST

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#Fly My Luggage Redefines Airport Baggage Experience, Helping International Travellers Save Big on Domestic Excess Baggage Charges

PNN

New Delhi [India], July 11: Returning home after an international trip should be filled with excitement, not anxiety over excess baggage charges. Yet for thousands of international passengers arriving in India every day, the final domestic leg of their journey often brings unexpected expenses, as domestic airlines typically permit much lower baggage allowances than international carriers.

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While most international airlines allow passengers to check in two bags weighing up to 23 kg each, travellers connecting to domestic destinations frequently discover they must either pay hefty excess baggage fees or struggle with multiple heavy suitcases throughout crowded airports and transit points.

Addressing this growing challenge, Fly My Luggage is emerging as a reliable baggage logistics partner, offering a seamless alternative that enables travellers to move freely while their luggage is safely delivered to its destination.

The company provides Airport-to-Door, Door-to-Airport, Airport-to-Airport and Door-to-Door baggage transportation services across India, supported by 24×7 operations and Same-Day Delivery across major metro cities. Designed around passengers’ flight schedules, the service ensures convenient baggage movement regardless of arrival or departure time.

Instead of paying expensive domestic excess baggage charges, travellers can book Fly My Luggage to transport their bags securely to virtually any destination across the country. The solution is particularly beneficial for passengers connecting from international airports in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai to Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.

By offering baggage transportation at up to 80% lower cost than typical airline excess baggage fees, Fly My Luggage enables passengers to reduce travel costs while eliminating the hassle of carrying oversized luggage through terminals, taxi queues, railway stations and busy streets.

The Service Has Become Increasingly Popular Among:

– International travellers with domestic connecting flights.

– NRIs visiting India for family vacations and celebrations.

– Students returning home with additional belongings.

– Families travelling with multiple suitcases and children.

– Senior citizens seeking a comfortable travel experience.

– Business professionals carrying both work equipment and personal luggage.

Unlike conventional baggage services limited to select airports, Fly My Luggage operates through a robust nationwide logistics network, allowing customers to send baggage between airports, homes and cities across India with ease.

Every shipment is handled using structured logistics processes, supported by shipment tracking and dedicated customer assistance, ensuring baggage reaches its destination safely and on schedule.

“Coming home should be a joyful experience, not one filled with worries about excess baggage costs or handling heavy luggage,” said a spokesperson for Fly My Luggage. “Our goal is to simplify travel by providing an affordable, dependable and hassle-free baggage delivery service that lets passengers focus on spending quality time with their loved ones.”

With international travel witnessing steady growth, Fly My Luggage is setting a new benchmark in airport baggage logistics by offering a smarter, more economical alternative to traditional baggage handling. Combining affordability, convenience, and nationwide coverage, the company is helping travellers enjoy a smoother journey from the airport to their doorstep.

About Fly My Luggage

Fly My Luggage is a leading airport baggage logistics and doorstep baggage delivery service in India. The company offers 24×7 Airport-to-Door, Door-to-Airport, Airport-to-Airport and Door-to-Door baggage transportation, along with Same-Day Delivery across major metro cities. Its customer-first approach enables travellers to move their luggage securely, conveniently and cost-effectively, making every journey lighter and more enjoyable.

Fly My Luggage

Travel Light. Reach Home Happily. We’ll Take Care of the Rest.

Website: https://www.flymyluggage.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 11, 2026 2:15 PM IST
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#Fly My Luggage Redefines Airport Baggage Experience, Helping International Travellers Save Big on Domestic Excess Baggage Charges

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#Fly My Luggage Redefines Airport Baggage Experience, Helping International Travellers Save Big on Domestic Excess Baggage Charges
#Fly My Luggage Redefines Airport Baggage Experience, Helping International Travellers Save Big on Domestic Excess Baggage Charges
#Fly My Luggage Redefines Airport Baggage Experience, Helping International Travellers Save Big on Domestic Excess Baggage Charges
#Fly My Luggage Redefines Airport Baggage Experience, Helping International Travellers Save Big on Domestic Excess Baggage Charges

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