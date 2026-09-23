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Home > World > PORTUGAL POSTS FIRST-HALF BUDGET SURPLUS OF 0.5% OF GDP, INE SAYS

PORTUGAL POSTS FIRST-HALF BUDGET SURPLUS OF 0.5% OF GDP, INE SAYS

PORTUGAL POSTS FIRST-HALF BUDGET SURPLUS OF 0.5% OF GDP, INE SAYS

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Published: September 23, 2026 15:36:11 IST

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PORTUGAL POSTS FIRST-HALF BUDGET SURPLUS OF 0.5% OF GDP, INE SAYS

PORTUGAL POSTS FIRST-HALF BUDGET SURPLUS OF 0.5% OF GDP, INE SAYS

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 23, 2026 3:36 PM IST
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PORTUGAL POSTS FIRST-HALF BUDGET SURPLUS OF 0.5% OF GDP, INE SAYS

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PORTUGAL POSTS FIRST-HALF BUDGET SURPLUS OF 0.5% OF GDP, INE SAYS

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PORTUGAL POSTS FIRST-HALF BUDGET SURPLUS OF 0.5% OF GDP, INE SAYS
PORTUGAL POSTS FIRST-HALF BUDGET SURPLUS OF 0.5% OF GDP, INE SAYS
PORTUGAL POSTS FIRST-HALF BUDGET SURPLUS OF 0.5% OF GDP, INE SAYS
PORTUGAL POSTS FIRST-HALF BUDGET SURPLUS OF 0.5% OF GDP, INE SAYS

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