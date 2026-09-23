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Home > NX News > Kellton Tech Solutions to Raise Funds Via Rights Issue of Equity Shares

Kellton Tech Solutions to Raise Funds Via Rights Issue of Equity Shares

Kellton Tech Solutions to Raise Funds Via Rights Issue of Equity Shares

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Last updated: September 23, 2026 15:48:10 IST

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Kellton Tech Solutions to Raise Funds Via Rights Issue of Equity Shares

New Delhi [India], September 23: Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd. has approved a proposal to raise funds through a rights issue of equity shares, according to a stock exchange filing dated September 23, 2026.

The company’s Board of Directors approved the fundraising plan at its meeting held on Wednesday. The proposed issue will comprise equity shares with a face value of ₹1 each and will be offered to eligible shareholders as of a record date, which will be determined and announced later.

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However, the company has not yet disclosed key details of the proposed rights issue, including the issue size, issue price, rights entitlement ratio, record date, issue period and payment terms. These parameters will be finalised in accordance with applicable regulations and subsequently communicated to the stock exchanges.

The proposed fundraising remains subject to statutory, regulatory and other required approvals and will be undertaken in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) ICDR Regulations and applicable provisions of the SEBI Listing Regulations.

The Board meeting commenced at 11:00 a.m. and concluded at 11:55 a.m. on September 23, 2026.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 23, 2026 3:48 PM IST
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Kellton Tech Solutions to Raise Funds Via Rights Issue of Equity Shares

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Kellton Tech Solutions to Raise Funds Via Rights Issue of Equity Shares
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Kellton Tech Solutions to Raise Funds Via Rights Issue of Equity Shares
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