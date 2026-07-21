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Home > World > RPT: GATES FOUNDATION REVIEW FOUND NO EVIDENCE THAT EPSTEIN WAS PAID BY THE FOUNDATION – STATEMENT

RPT: GATES FOUNDATION REVIEW FOUND NO EVIDENCE THAT EPSTEIN WAS PAID BY THE FOUNDATION – STATEMENT

RPT: GATES FOUNDATION REVIEW FOUND NO EVIDENCE THAT EPSTEIN WAS PAID BY THE FOUNDATION – STATEMENT

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Published: July 21, 2026 20:18:10 IST

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RPT: GATES FOUNDATION REVIEW FOUND NO EVIDENCE THAT EPSTEIN WAS PAID BY THE FOUNDATION – STATEMENT

RPT: GATES FOUNDATION REVIEW FOUND NO EVIDENCE THAT EPSTEIN WAS PAID BY THE FOUNDATION – STATEMENT

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 21, 2026 8:18 PM IST
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RPT: GATES FOUNDATION REVIEW FOUND NO EVIDENCE THAT EPSTEIN WAS PAID BY THE FOUNDATION – STATEMENT

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RPT: GATES FOUNDATION REVIEW FOUND NO EVIDENCE THAT EPSTEIN WAS PAID BY THE FOUNDATION – STATEMENT

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RPT: GATES FOUNDATION REVIEW FOUND NO EVIDENCE THAT EPSTEIN WAS PAID BY THE FOUNDATION – STATEMENT
RPT: GATES FOUNDATION REVIEW FOUND NO EVIDENCE THAT EPSTEIN WAS PAID BY THE FOUNDATION – STATEMENT
RPT: GATES FOUNDATION REVIEW FOUND NO EVIDENCE THAT EPSTEIN WAS PAID BY THE FOUNDATION – STATEMENT
RPT: GATES FOUNDATION REVIEW FOUND NO EVIDENCE THAT EPSTEIN WAS PAID BY THE FOUNDATION – STATEMENT

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