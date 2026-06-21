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Home > World > Swiss, Iranian foreign ministers meet before talks with US

Swiss, Iranian foreign ministers meet before talks with US

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/world/middle-east/iranian-president-pezeshkian-says-usd-6-billion-frozen-in-qatar-to-be-released20260621172314"> <p class="title">Iranian President Pezeshkian says USD 6 billion frozen in Qatar to be released</p> <a>

Iranian President Pezeshkian says USD 6 billion frozen in Qatar to be released

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 21, 2026 17:37:11 IST

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Swiss, Iranian foreign ministers meet before talks with US

Burgenstock [Switzerland], June 21 (ANI): Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis has extended a welcome to Iran’s top diplomat, Abbas Araghchi, as he arrived in the European nation to engage in diplomatic discussions with the United States.

Taking to the social media platform X, the Swiss Foreign Minister posted an official photograph documenting his bilateral engagement with Araghchi at the Burgenstock resort.

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Highlighting Bern’s long-standing diplomatic role as an intermediary between Washington and Tehran, Cassis emphasised the endurance of the Switzerland-Iran ties despite shifting geopolitical dynamics.

“In a challenging context, the relationship of trust between Switzerland and Iran, reflected in our protecting power mandate, remains in the service of diplomacy and for peace and security in the Middle East,” Cassis said.

The Swiss-hosted diplomatic push gained significant momentum on Sunday with the high-profile arrivals of both the American and Iranian delegations, setting the stage for an intense round of negotiations. These high-stakes talks are being held under the framework of a 14-point Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) finalised on June 17 by US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. The MoU has initiated a strict 60-day window for negotiators to resolve core disputes and restore stability in West Asia.

Underscoring the urgency of the dialogue, US Vice President JD Vance landed in Switzerland earlier on Sunday, joining American technical negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. Immediately upon arrival, the US team held a crucial preliminary meeting at the Burgenstock resort with the Pakistani mediating team, ahead of their formal negotiations with the Iranian delegation scheduled for later in the afternoon.

During this initial huddle, members of the American delegation were seen exchanging handshakes with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief General Asim Munir. The high-level Pakistani delegation had arrived in Switzerland shortly before the meeting to participate in these technical-level talks, where Islamabad is acting as a primary guarantor of the agreement alongside Qatar, with both nations slated to serve as key mediators.

Concurrently, the Iranian delegation has also positioned itself at the resort to lay out Tehran’s terms. According to Iranian state television, Tehran’s negotiating team is heavily weighted towards economic and diplomatic leverage, comprising parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, alongside senior officials from Iran’s central bank and oil ministry.

While these critical technical-level talks were originally scheduled to commence on Friday, the proceedings faced sudden delays due to recent exchanges of fire between Israel and Lebanon, which threatened to derail the diplomatic timeline.

A primary objective behind these urgent negotiations remains the securing of global energy corridors. The initial finalisation of the MoU had prompted the reopening of the crucial Strait of Hormuz maritime route, which handles nearly 20 per cent of global energy supplies under normal conditions. The vital waterway had been blocked since February 28 following joint military strikes by the US and Israel on Iran, which provoked retaliatory actions from Tehran.

However, entering Sunday’s talks, the maritime situation remains fluid and contradictory. Tehran claimed on Saturday that it had shut down the waterway once again following an Israeli strike in Lebanon, whereas the United States maintained that the strategic shipping route remains open, adding a layer of economic urgency to the afternoon’s proceedings. (ANI)

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The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

First published on: Jun 21, 2026 5:37 PM IST
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Tags: abbas-araghchi-meetingburgenstock-peace-talksglobal energy securityjd-vance-talkspakistan-mediation-rolestrait-hormuz-crisisswitzerland-diplomatic-talkstrump-pezeshkian-agreementUS Iran negotiationswest-asia-diplomacy

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Swiss, Iranian foreign ministers meet before talks with US

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