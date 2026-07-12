Taipei [Taiwan], July 12 (ANI): Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defence (MND) on Saturday (local time) said it detected one People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessel and four official Chinese ships operating around Taiwan.

In a post on X, the MND said the Republic of China (ROC) Armed Forces monitored the situation and responded accordingly.

“1 PLAN vessels and 4 official ships operating around #Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded. No flight path illustration is provided, as we did not detect #PLA aircraft operating around Taiwan during this timeframe,” the MND said in its post.

On Saturday, Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defence detected the presence of a Chinese naval vessel and an official ship operating around its territorial waters as of 6 am (local time).

The MND monitored the situation and responded. In a post on X, the MND said, “1 PLAN vessels and 1 official ships operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded. No flight path illustration is provided, as we did not detect PLA aircraft operating around Taiwan during this timeframe.”

Earlier on July 3, China said it hoped the US would handle Taiwan-related issues with extra prudence, as it has far-reaching implications.

Chinese Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong, said that Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, in his conversation with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, talked about the need to remove disruptions, overcome obstacles, and stay firmly on the right course.

China’s claim over Taiwan is a complex issue rooted in historical, political, and legal arguments. Beijing asserts that Taiwan is an inseparable part of China, a viewpoint embedded in national policy and upheld by domestic laws and international statements.

Taiwan, however, maintains a distinct identity, functioning independently with its government, military, and economy. Taiwan’s status remains a significant point of international debate, testing the principles of sovereignty, self-determination, and non-interference in international law, as per the United Service Institution of India.

China’s claim to Taiwan originates from the Qing Dynasty’s annexation of the island in 1683 after defeating Ming loyalist Koxinga. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.