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Home > Sports > Italy appoint football legend Paolo Maldini as new Technical Director

Italy appoint football legend Paolo Maldini as new Technical Director

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/football/fifa-world-cup-2026-its-tough-shift-bellingham-responds-to-england-coach-tuchels-remark-after-sealing-semifinal-berth20260712064751"> <p class="title">FIFA World Cup 2026: "It's tough shift", Bellingham responds to England coach Tuchel's remark after sealing semifinal berth</p> <a>

FIFA World Cup 2026: "It's tough shift", Bellingham responds to England coach Tuchel's remark after sealing semifinal berth

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Last updated: July 12, 2026 08:02:13 IST

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Italy appoint football legend Paolo Maldini as new Technical Director

Rome [Italy], July 12 (ANI): The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) has appointed former captain and legendary defender Paolo Maldini as its new Technical Director, bringing one of the country’s most celebrated football figures back into the national team setup as Italy looks to rebuild its fortunes on the international stage.

The federation announced the appointment through its official channels, confirming that Maldini will work alongside Leonardo, who has been named as an advisor, according to FIFA.

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“It is with great pleasure that the FIGC President, Giovanni Malago, announces that Paolo Maldini has accepted the role of Technical Director of the Federation. Paolo Maldini will carry out this role alongside Leonardo, who will serve as an advisor,” the federation said in a statement.

Maldini’s appointment comes at a pivotal moment for Italian football. While the Azzurri celebrated UEFA EURO 2020 success under Roberto Mancini, the national side has struggled to maintain its standing in world football, having failed to qualify for the last three editions of the FIFA World Cup.

One of the greatest defenders to have played the game, Maldini represented Italy 127 times during an international career that spanned more than a decade. He captained the national team from 1993 until 2002, with his final appearance coming in Italy’s Round of 16 defeat to Korea Republic at the 2002 FIFA World Cup.

Renowned for his leadership, consistency and longevity, Maldini remains one of the most iconic figures in Italian football. His experience extends beyond his playing career, having enjoyed success in football administration as sporting director of AC Milan.

During his tenure with the Serie A club, Maldini played a key role in rebuilding the squad that ended Milan’s long wait for the league title by winning the 2021-22 Serie A crown, according to FIFA.

The FIGC will hope Maldini’s wealth of experience, football knowledge and leadership can help shape the future of Italian football as the federation aims to restore the Azzurri to the highest level of international competition. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 12, 2026 8:02 AM IST
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Tags: FIFA World Cupfigcgiovanni-malagoitalian-footballleonardopaolo-maldiniSerie Atechnical-directoruefa-euro-2020

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Italy appoint football legend Paolo Maldini as new Technical Director

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Italy appoint football legend Paolo Maldini as new Technical Director
Italy appoint football legend Paolo Maldini as new Technical Director
Italy appoint football legend Paolo Maldini as new Technical Director
Italy appoint football legend Paolo Maldini as new Technical Director

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