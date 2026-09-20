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Home > World > TRUMP: AT STRONG REQUEST OF US MILITARY AND FOR NATIONAL SECURITY PURPOSES, HAVE AGREED TO CONVERT TRIUMPHAL ARCH INTO A GRADE MILITARY COMPLEX/TRIUMPHAL ARCH

TRUMP: AT STRONG REQUEST OF US MILITARY AND FOR NATIONAL SECURITY PURPOSES, HAVE AGREED TO CONVERT TRIUMPHAL ARCH INTO A GRADE MILITARY COMPLEX/TRIUMPHAL ARCH

TRUMP: AT STRONG REQUEST OF US MILITARY AND FOR NATIONAL SECURITY PURPOSES, HAVE AGREED TO CONVERT TRIUMPHAL ARCH INTO A GRADE MILITARY COMPLEX/TRIUMPHAL ARCH

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Published: September 20, 2026 17:07:18 IST

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TRUMP: AT STRONG REQUEST OF US MILITARY AND FOR NATIONAL SECURITY PURPOSES, HAVE AGREED TO CONVERT TRIUMPHAL ARCH INTO A GRADE MILITARY COMPLEX/TRIUMPHAL ARCH

TRUMP: AT STRONG REQUEST OF US MILITARY AND FOR NATIONAL SECURITY PURPOSES, HAVE AGREED TO CONVERT TRIUMPHAL ARCH INTO A GRADE MILITARY COMPLEX/TRIUMPHAL ARCH

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 20, 2026 5:07 PM IST
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TRUMP: AT STRONG REQUEST OF US MILITARY AND FOR NATIONAL SECURITY PURPOSES, HAVE AGREED TO CONVERT TRIUMPHAL ARCH INTO A GRADE MILITARY COMPLEX/TRIUMPHAL ARCH

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TRUMP: AT STRONG REQUEST OF US MILITARY AND FOR NATIONAL SECURITY PURPOSES, HAVE AGREED TO CONVERT TRIUMPHAL ARCH INTO A GRADE MILITARY COMPLEX/TRIUMPHAL ARCH

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TRUMP: AT STRONG REQUEST OF US MILITARY AND FOR NATIONAL SECURITY PURPOSES, HAVE AGREED TO CONVERT TRIUMPHAL ARCH INTO A GRADE MILITARY COMPLEX/TRIUMPHAL ARCH
TRUMP: AT STRONG REQUEST OF US MILITARY AND FOR NATIONAL SECURITY PURPOSES, HAVE AGREED TO CONVERT TRIUMPHAL ARCH INTO A GRADE MILITARY COMPLEX/TRIUMPHAL ARCH
TRUMP: AT STRONG REQUEST OF US MILITARY AND FOR NATIONAL SECURITY PURPOSES, HAVE AGREED TO CONVERT TRIUMPHAL ARCH INTO A GRADE MILITARY COMPLEX/TRIUMPHAL ARCH
TRUMP: AT STRONG REQUEST OF US MILITARY AND FOR NATIONAL SECURITY PURPOSES, HAVE AGREED TO CONVERT TRIUMPHAL ARCH INTO A GRADE MILITARY COMPLEX/TRIUMPHAL ARCH

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