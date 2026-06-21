"Trump is committed to seeing a full regional ceasefire": US Vice President Vance

Burgenstock [Switzerland], June 21 (ANI): Emphasising Washington’s overarching diplomatic objectives in West Asia, US Vice President JD Vance announced on Sunday that President Donald Trump remains fully dedicated to establishing a comprehensive cessation of hostilities across the region, actively leveraging diplomatic channels to reset historically fractured dynamics with Tehran.

Addressing a live press conference at the ongoing Swiss diplomatic talks, Vance provided a candid assessment of the evolving security situation, maintaining that despite operational frictions, critical stabilisation efforts are moving in the right direction.

“Trump is committed to seeing a full regional ceasefire,” Vance stated, while directly addressing the complex realities of maintaining active truces on the ground. Acknowledging the inherent friction in enforcing these multi-party agreements, he noted, “These kinds of ceasefires are always ‘a little bit messy’.”

Expanding on the immediate security priorities dominating the early sessions of the bilateral engagement, the Vice President pointed to tangible improvements on the western front of the conflict. “We’ve seen great progress over the last couple of days in ensuring the ceasefire in Lebanon holds,” Vance added, identifying the stabilisation of the Lebanese border as a crucial prerequisite for broader regional compliance.

Turning his focus towards the foundational objectives of the diplomatic framework, Vance revealed that the White House has actively authorised a paradigm shift aimed at fundamentally realigning Washington’s long-strained stance towards Tehran.

“Trump asked us to ‘turn over a new leaf’ to transform our relationship with the people of Iran,” Vance explained, sketching out a strategic vision of mutual cooperation aimed at yielding long-term economic and security dividends. Expressing significant optimism regarding the trajectory of the ongoing back-channel deliberations, he added, “Now we see a future together where everyone can work together to promote peace and prosperity.”

This optimistic outlook comes amid high-stakes technical sessions being held behind closed doors. Highlighting the rapid pace of the negotiations being steered by the joint delegations, the Vice President noted, “We have made great progress in the last few hours.”

However, Vance did not shy away from confronting the underlying geopolitical challenges that have historically choked bilateral diplomacy, framing Tehran’s regional operations as a primary hurdle that the current framework intends to resolve through peaceful engagement.

“Iran has been a driver of regional instability,” he remarked. Reaffirming that the Trump administration views structured dialogue rather than military escalation as the primary vehicle to achieve permanent stabilisation, he noted, “What we’re trying to accomplish is, through diplomacy, to work together to transform the Middle East.”

According to the Vice President, the overarching mandate governing the delegation goes far beyond a temporary freeze in hostilities, aiming instead to forge a durable framework capable of reshaping the geopolitical landscape for generations to come.

“The question is whether we can change relations in the Middle East permanently,” Vance said, explicitly attributing the current diplomatic opening to the political backing and flexibility provided directly by the White House. Crediting the President with granting the negotiating team the necessary latitude to explore comprehensive compromises, he noted, “Trump empowered us to find a diplomatic solution to a host of issues.”

Underscoring the monumental and unprecedented nature of the face-to-face talks taking place at the alpine resort, Vance concluded his remarks by emphasising that the current interaction represents a major breakthrough in modern international relations.

“The technical negotiations may not solve every disagreement, but they will allow us to sit together as teams for the first time in history,” Vance said.

This historic diplomatic push has gained significant momentum following the arrival of the heavyweight delegations at the Burgenstock resort on Sunday. These technical-level negotiations are operating under a 14-point Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) finalised on June 17 by President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, initiating a strict 60-day window for negotiators to iron out key operational disputes and restore long-term stability across West Asia.

To handle the framework’s dense technical dimensions on-site, Vance joined American negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, who had already positioned themselves at the venue. Concurrently, the high-level Iranian delegation arrived to lay out Tehran’s specific terms. According to Iranian state television, Tehran’s negotiating team is heavily weighted towards economic and financial leverage, comprising parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, alongside key officials from Iran’s central bank and oil ministry.

While these crucial proceedings were originally scheduled to commence on Friday, they faced sudden, unexpected delays due to recent exchanges of fire between Israel and Lebanon, which threatened to derail the strict diplomatic timeline.

Beyond immediate territorial concerns, a primary objective behind these urgent negotiations is securing critical global energy corridors. The initial finalisation of the MoU had prompted the reopening of the strategic Strait of Hormuz maritime route, which handles nearly 20 per cent of global energy supplies under normal conditions. The vital waterway had been blocked since February 28 following joint military strikes by the US and Israel on Iran, which provoked retaliatory actions from Tehran.

However, as the negotiations are underway, the maritime situation remains highly fluid and contradictory. Tehran claimed on Saturday that it had shut down the waterway once again following an Israeli strike in Lebanon, whereas the United States firmly maintained that the maritime route remains open, adding a critical layer of economic stakes to the ongoing dialogue. (ANI)

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