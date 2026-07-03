"Turn off fake news, have a Diet Coke": Donald Trump turns "Dr. Trump" in viral AI video prescribing cure for "TDS"

Washington, DC [US], July 3 (ANI): US President Donald Trump has posted a fresh artificial intelligence-altered video clip on his social media network, this time depicting himself as a medical practitioner delivering a remedy for a condition he labels as “Trump Derangement Syndrome” (TDS), a phrase he regularly deploys to disparage his detractors and political adversaries.

In a post on Truth Social, the Republican leader uploaded the 90-second footage, sandwiched between two official executive videos highlighting his government’s milestones and displaying the newly acquired presidential aircraft sourced from Qatar. The deepfake media depicts the US President clad in a clinical coat, presenting himself to the audience as “Dr. Trump” before outlining a satirical therapeutic remedy to combat the psychological phenomenon.

The digital presentation commences with the digital likeness of the US leader stating: “Have you or someone you know been diagnosed with TDS? The symptoms can be relentless. Fortunately, I’m Dr. Trump, and I have a treatment plan. Let’s hear what some of my patients have to say.”

The manufactured video subsequently incorporates simulated depictions of prominent public figures who have openly opposed his policies, including broadcasting hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Rosie O’Donnell, alongside Hollywood stars Robert De Niro, Julia Roberts, Edward Norton, and John Leguizamo, all appearing to commend the fictional medical protocol.

One of the synthetic avatars representing a recovery case remarks: “I have been suffering for over a decade. And after listening to Dr. Trump, I can see some results. Man, I’ve been suffering for years.”

The footage concludes with the virtual avatar of the US President handing out his medical advice, stating: “The treatment is simple. Turn off fake news. Say your prayers. And if you ever feel anxious, just have a Diet Coke like me, and you’re going to see a remarkable difference in your life.”

This recent upload expands a mounting catalogue of synthetic media disseminated by the American leader online over the previous few months. Multiple instances of these publications have triggered significant public debate, notably a manipulated photograph portraying the US President alongside a holy figure amid his public dispute with Pope Leo XIV.

Following widespread backlash, that specific graphic was taken down from the platform. However, the American leader subsequently distributed another synthetic picture showing himself being hugged by the spiritual figure against the backdrop of the Star-Spangled Banner. (ANI)

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