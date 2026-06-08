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Home > World > UKPNP to hold protest in UK, raises concern over human rights situation in PoJK

UKPNP to hold protest in UK, raises concern over human rights situation in PoJK

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/world/europe/pojk-activist-urges-un-intervention-over-alleged-violent-crackdown-in-rawalakot20260608143349"> <p class="title">PoJK activist urges UN intervention over alleged violent crackdown in Rawalakot </p> <a>

PoJK activist urges UN intervention over alleged violent crackdown in Rawalakot

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 8, 2026 17:51:19 IST

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UKPNP to hold protest in UK, raises concern over human rights situation in PoJK

Leeds [UK], June 8 (ANI): Members of the Kashmiri diaspora gathered in Leeds to express concerns over the human rights situation in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), alleging suppression of civil liberties and the use of force against residents by Pakistani authorities.

The meeting was attended by representatives of British political parties, Kashmiri community leaders, and elected councillors.

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The gathering took place against the backdrop of ongoing unrest in PoJK, where protests led by the Joint Awami Action Committee have intensified in recent days over issues related to political representation and governance.

According to reports, clashes between protesters and security forces have left at least 11 people dead and dozens injured.

Speakers at the event condemned what they described as a pattern of human rights violations in PoJK, particularly in Rawalakot and surrounding areas.

Participants also voiced concern over reported restrictions on political freedoms, peaceful assembly, and freedom of expression, while alleging that security forces have used tear gas and other measures against demonstrators.

The speakers called for justice for affected families and urged the international community to closely monitor developments in the region.

Meanwhile, the United Kashmir People’s National Party (UKPNP) announced a demonstration outside the Pakistani Consulate on June 8, where a large number of Kashmiri political activists are expected to participate.

The protest aims to draw international attention to the situation in PoJK and press for accountability.

The organisers called for an impartial international investigation into the reported incidents and appealed to the United Nations, international human rights organisations, foreign governments, and global media to support efforts aimed at ensuring justice and transparency.

UKPNP stated that political and social disputes should be resolved through dialogue, democratic processes, and adherence to internationally recognised human rights standards rather than through the use of force.

The organisation also reiterated that peaceful protest is a fundamental democratic right and urged participants to maintain discipline and conduct themselves in a lawful and peaceful manner. (ANI)

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The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

First published on: Jun 8, 2026 5:51 PM IST
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Tags: civil-libertiesHuman Rightskashmiri-diasporaleeds-protestpojkukpnp

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UKPNP to hold protest in UK, raises concern over human rights situation in PoJK

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UKPNP to hold protest in UK, raises concern over human rights situation in PoJK
UKPNP to hold protest in UK, raises concern over human rights situation in PoJK
UKPNP to hold protest in UK, raises concern over human rights situation in PoJK
UKPNP to hold protest in UK, raises concern over human rights situation in PoJK

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