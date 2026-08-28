"Ella Langley? What is that?": Country singer cheekily responds after Doja Cat says she doesn't know her

Los Angeles [US], August 28 (ANI): Country music singer Ella Langley gave a cheeky response to Doja Cat after the pop star went viral for saying she did not know who the “Choosin’ Texas” singer was, according to E! News.

Langley appeared to reference Doja’s viral remark in an Instagram post, sharing pictures and videos from her ongoing Dandelion Tour.

“Ella Langley?” she captioned the post. “What is that?”

The playful response came days after Doja Cat’s comments about Langley went viral on social media. During an appearance on the Sundae Conversation podcast, Doja was asked whether she liked Langley.

“I don’t know what that is,” Doja replied, according to E! News.

When the host clarified that Langley was a huge artist, Doja repeated her name, asking, “Ella Langley?” before responding, “OK.”

Doja later clarified her comments during an August 25 livestream, saying she genuinely did not know Langley and that her remarks were not intended as a personal insult, according to E! News.

“I really don’t just give a f–k about country music and I don’t understand what’s so hard to believe about that,” Doja said, adding, “I never cared. I like that one Keith Urban song from 2004.”

The 30-year-old singer added that while Langley was probably a “fine” person, she could not say she liked her music, according to E! News.

“I don’t care for that type of….at all,” Doja said of country music. “It doesn’t inspire me, it doesn’t make me feel good.”

Doja even listened to Langley’s chart-topping hit “Choosin’ Texas” during the livestream and offered a more measured assessment of the singer’s work.

“This is not my vibe, but she has a very pretty voice,” Doja said. “If this is No. 1 on the charts, I’m sure it’s on the radio. I could see them playing this…on the radio. I don’t like it, but that’s fine,” according to E! News.

Calling the song “very earwormy” and featuring a “catchy melody”, Doja added, “I get it, and she’s pretty.”

The exchange also brought to mind a similar incident involving Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes in 2015. When asked if he had any advice for the then-rising Mendes, Bieber famously responded, “Who’s Shawn Mendes?”

Bieber later checked out Mendes’ music and publicly praised him after the comment sparked backlash.

“Shawn I checked out the music and I’m so proud!” Bieber wrote on Instagram at the time. “So glad to see another boy from Canada crushin it. #canadiansdoitbetter.”

Bieber and Mendes eventually collaborated on the song “Monster” in 2020, according to E! News. (ANI)

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