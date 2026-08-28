"Ella Langley? What is that?": Country singer cheekily responds after Doja Cat says she doesn't know her

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Hollywood > "Ella Langley? What is that?": Country singer cheekily responds after Doja Cat says she doesn't know her

"Ella Langley? What is that?": Country singer cheekily responds after Doja Cat says she doesn't know her

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/saif-sara-ibrahim-and-soha-celebrate-raksha-bandhan-share-festive-moments20260828213254"> <p class="title">Saif, Sara, Ibrahim and Soha celebrate Raksha Bandhan, share festive moments</p> <a>

Saif, Sara, Ibrahim and Soha celebrate Raksha Bandhan, share festive moments

Written By:
Last updated: August 28, 2026 21:57:14 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

"Ella Langley? What is that?": Country singer cheekily responds after Doja Cat says she doesn't know her

Los Angeles [US], August 28 (ANI): Country music singer Ella Langley gave a cheeky response to Doja Cat after the pop star went viral for saying she did not know who the “Choosin’ Texas” singer was, according to E! News.

Langley appeared to reference Doja’s viral remark in an Instagram post, sharing pictures and videos from her ongoing Dandelion Tour.

You Might Be Interested In

“Ella Langley?” she captioned the post. “What is that?”

The playful response came days after Doja Cat’s comments about Langley went viral on social media. During an appearance on the Sundae Conversation podcast, Doja was asked whether she liked Langley.

“I don’t know what that is,” Doja replied, according to E! News.

When the host clarified that Langley was a huge artist, Doja repeated her name, asking, “Ella Langley?” before responding, “OK.”

Doja later clarified her comments during an August 25 livestream, saying she genuinely did not know Langley and that her remarks were not intended as a personal insult, according to E! News.

“I really don’t just give a f–k about country music and I don’t understand what’s so hard to believe about that,” Doja said, adding, “I never cared. I like that one Keith Urban song from 2004.”

The 30-year-old singer added that while Langley was probably a “fine” person, she could not say she liked her music, according to E! News.

“I don’t care for that type of….at all,” Doja said of country music. “It doesn’t inspire me, it doesn’t make me feel good.”

Doja even listened to Langley’s chart-topping hit “Choosin’ Texas” during the livestream and offered a more measured assessment of the singer’s work.

“This is not my vibe, but she has a very pretty voice,” Doja said. “If this is No. 1 on the charts, I’m sure it’s on the radio. I could see them playing this…on the radio. I don’t like it, but that’s fine,” according to E! News.

Calling the song “very earwormy” and featuring a “catchy melody”, Doja added, “I get it, and she’s pretty.”

The exchange also brought to mind a similar incident involving Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes in 2015. When asked if he had any advice for the then-rising Mendes, Bieber famously responded, “Who’s Shawn Mendes?”

Bieber later checked out Mendes’ music and publicly praised him after the comment sparked backlash.

“Shawn I checked out the music and I’m so proud!” Bieber wrote on Instagram at the time. “So glad to see another boy from Canada crushin it. #canadiansdoitbetter.”

Bieber and Mendes eventually collaborated on the song “Monster” in 2020, according to E! News. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 28, 2026 9:57 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: chart-toppingchoosin-texasCountry musicdandelion-tourdoja-catella-langleypop-starSocial Mediaviral

RELATED News

"Seven years later, four kids later, I'm still here": Cardi B on balancing motherhood and music career

Vin Diesel sings 'I Will Always Love You' in Dolly Parton tribute, fans react

Tupac Shakur killing: Closing arguments in Duane Davis case expected to begin Monday

Petition to rename Nashville airport after Dolly Parton gains momentum

Beyonce announces USD 1 million donation for relief efforts in earthquake-affected Colombia

LATEST NEWS

Rate-hike expectations rise on Warsh speech at Jackson Hole

Paddon takes early lead after trouble-filled Rally Paraguay opening loop

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Ruiz named Brighton women's coach after Vidosic exit week before WSL season

Pasqal shares leap as French quantum firm makes Nasdaq debut

Prediction markets take a swing at hedging for US small businesses

"Ella Langley? What is that?": Country singer cheekily responds after Doja Cat says she doesn't know her

Chelsea's Alonso says he won't speculate on rumoured Enzo exit

UKRAINE'S PRESIDENT ZELENSKIY: RECEIVED INFORMATION FROM THE AMERICAN SIDE REGARDING THE MEETINGS THAT TOOK PLACE IN MOSCOW OVER THE PAST FEW DAYS

US federal agency confirms data breach in wake of claims by ransomware group

Dollar rises to session high after Warsh comments, set for weekly gain

"Ella Langley? What is that?": Country singer cheekily responds after Doja Cat says she doesn't know her

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

"Ella Langley? What is that?": Country singer cheekily responds after Doja Cat says she doesn't know her

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

"Ella Langley? What is that?": Country singer cheekily responds after Doja Cat says she doesn't know her
"Ella Langley? What is that?": Country singer cheekily responds after Doja Cat says she doesn't know her
"Ella Langley? What is that?": Country singer cheekily responds after Doja Cat says she doesn't know her
"Ella Langley? What is that?": Country singer cheekily responds after Doja Cat says she doesn't know her

QUICK LINKS