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Home > World > UNICREDIT <CRDI.MI>: JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 94 FROM EUR 93

UNICREDIT <CRDI.MI>: JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 94 FROM EUR 93

UNICREDIT <CRDI.MI>: JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 94 FROM EUR 93

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Published: July 27, 2026 08:42:09 IST

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UNICREDIT <CRDI.MI>: JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 94 FROM EUR 93

UNICREDIT: JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 94 FROM EUR 93

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 27, 2026 8:42 AM IST
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UNICREDIT <CRDI.MI>: JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 94 FROM EUR 93

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UNICREDIT <CRDI.MI>: JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 94 FROM EUR 93

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UNICREDIT <CRDI.MI>: JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 94 FROM EUR 93

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UNICREDIT <CRDI.MI>: JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 94 FROM EUR 93
UNICREDIT <CRDI.MI>: JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 94 FROM EUR 93
UNICREDIT <CRDI.MI>: JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 94 FROM EUR 93
UNICREDIT <CRDI.MI>: JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 94 FROM EUR 93

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