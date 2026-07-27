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Home > Hollywood > Kim Kardashian remembers her grandmother on her 92nd birthday

Kim Kardashian remembers her grandmother on her 92nd birthday

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/universal-reacts-to-the-odyssey-leaks-on-social-media20260727080859"> <p class="title">Universal reacts to 'The Odyssey' leaks on social media</p> <a>

Universal reacts to 'The Odyssey' leaks on social media

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Last updated: July 27, 2026 09:00:11 IST

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Kim Kardashian remembers her grandmother on her 92nd birthday

Los Angeles [US], July 27 (ANI): Marking the 92nd birthday of her late grandmother Mary Jo, global star Kim Kardashian penned a heartfelt note on social media.

“Happy Heavenly 92nd Birthday grandma! It’s only been a week but wow the amount of things I’ve learned about you this week from going through all of your stuff with mom has been beautiful ! I thought I knew it all! Makes me respect you and love you more if that’s even possible. Today we celebrate you! I miss you like crazy and I love you endlessly my sweet grandma MJ,” she wrote.

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A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Kim also shared several adorable pictures from Mary Jo’s previous birthday celebrations.

Kris Jenner also paid a tribute to her mother Mary Jo, who recently breathed her last.

Sharing her mom’s pictures, Kris on Instagram wrote, “Happy Heavenly Birthday Mommy. I love you.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner)

On July 16, Kris announced the news of her mother’s demise via a post on social media.

“Today, we said goodbye to my beautiful Mommy MJ. There are no words that could ever capture what she has meant to me or the heartbreak of having to say goodbye. My mom was the heart of our family. She taught me everything that truly matters… to love your family fiercely, to be kind, to show up for the people you love, and to never take a single moment together for granted,” Kris’ post read.

Kris Jenner’s mother, Mary Jo, was married to engineer Robert Houghton and broke up when she was 7. A few years later, MJ got married to businessman Harry Shannon, as per People.

MJ made frequent appearances on the family’s popular reality show ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 27, 2026 9:00 AM IST
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Tags: Kardashianskim kardashianKris Jennermary-joSocial Media

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Kim Kardashian remembers her grandmother on her 92nd birthday

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Kim Kardashian remembers her grandmother on her 92nd birthday
Kim Kardashian remembers her grandmother on her 92nd birthday
Kim Kardashian remembers her grandmother on her 92nd birthday
Kim Kardashian remembers her grandmother on her 92nd birthday

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