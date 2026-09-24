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Home > World > UPDATE 2-NHL Results

UPDATE 2-NHL Results

UPDATE 2-NHL Results

Written By:
Published: September 24, 2026 07:10:10 IST

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UPDATE 2-NHL Results

Sep 24 (Stats Perform) – Results from the NHL games on Wednesday (home team in CAPS) Toronto 4 OTTAWA 2 TORONTO 6 Ottawa 1

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 24, 2026 7:10 AM IST
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UPDATE 2-NHL Results

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UPDATE 2-NHL Results
UPDATE 2-NHL Results
UPDATE 2-NHL Results
UPDATE 2-NHL Results

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