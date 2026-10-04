UPDATE 3-Friendlies Results

Oct 4 (OPTA) – Results and fixtures for the Friendlies on Sunday (start times are GMT) Friendlies 1 ——————————————————– Comoros (0) 0 Senegal (1) 1 Friendlies 3 —

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