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Home > World > UPDATE 3-Friendlies Results

UPDATE 3-Friendlies Results

UPDATE 3-Friendlies Results

Written By:
Published: October 4, 2026 20:41:17 IST

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UPDATE 3-Friendlies Results

Oct 4 (OPTA) – Results and fixtures for the Friendlies on Sunday (start times are GMT) Friendlies 1 ——————————————————– Comoros (0) 0 Senegal (1) 1 Friendlies 3 —

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 4, 2026 8:41 PM IST
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UPDATE 3-Friendlies Results
UPDATE 3-Friendlies Results
UPDATE 3-Friendlies Results
UPDATE 3-Friendlies Results

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