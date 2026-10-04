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Home > Hollywood > Animation series based on game 'RuneScape' in works

Animation series based on game 'RuneScape' in works

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/great-loss-to-indian-cinema-actor-rishab-shetty-pays-tribute-to-singeetham-srinivasa-rao-after-filmmakers-demise20261004202630"> <p class="title">"Great loss to Indian cinema": Actor Rishab Shetty pays tribute to Singeetham Srinivasa Rao after filmmaker's demise</p> <a>

"Great loss to Indian cinema": Actor Rishab Shetty pays tribute to Singeetham Srinivasa Rao after filmmaker's demise

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Last updated: October 4, 2026 21:16:12 IST

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Animation series based on game 'RuneScape' in works

London [UK], October 4 (ANI): Film production company Lyrical Animation is developing a new animation series based on the game ‘RuneScape’, in partnership with creator Charlie “MoistCr1TiKaL” White and game developer Jagex, company’s CEO Jon Bellamy, announced it on stage at RuneFest in Birmingham, UK, on Saturday, reported Variety. 

The project will bring the world of Gielinor to the screen and marks a new step in Jagex’s ambition to expand the ‘RuneScape’ world beyond the gaming ecosystem.

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“For 25 years, our players have helped shape ‘RuneScape’s’ extraordinary world, its characters and its stories. When we talk about the future of ‘RuneScape,’ we don’t just mean games. We see huge potential to bring Gielinor to life in new ways, both for the millions who already know and love it and for a whole new audience. It’s early days, but we’re excited to explore that potential with Charlie and the team at Lyrical Animation, and we wanted our players to be the first to know,” said Bellamy, as quoted by Variety. 

According to the outlet, Jagex first released ‘RuneScape’ in 2001, and it has grown into a massively popular fantasy multiplayer online role-playing game. Through quests, combat, exploration and cooperative adventures, players can forge their own paths through the medieval fantasy world of Gielinor. 

The franchise now includes ‘RuneScape,’ ‘Old School RuneScape’ and ‘RuneScape Dragonwilds.’

“I’ve been playing RuneScape for 22 years, and it’s one of my favourite IPs ever. I’m so excited to be working with the team on this project. RuneScape has such a unique storytelling voice, at once laugh-out-loud funny and effortlessly insightful,” said Daniel Dominguez, creative director of Lyrical Animation, as quoted by Variety. 

“To be allowed to help bring that to life for its millions of fans alongside our dear friend Charlie again is a dream come true,” added Dominguez. 

Lyrical Animation will produce the project alongside White’s Meatier Productions. Development is in its early stages, and the company expects to reveal more details in 2027. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 4, 2026 9:16 PM IST
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Tags: animation-seriesentertainmentjon-bellamylyrical-animationrunescape

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Animation series based on game 'RuneScape' in works

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Animation series based on game 'RuneScape' in works
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Animation series based on game 'RuneScape' in works
Animation series based on game 'RuneScape' in works

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