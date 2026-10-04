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Home > Hollywood > Taylor Swift gets playful with Dakota Johnson in surprise ‘SNL’ cameo, quips "You flop on my couch and overshare"

Taylor Swift gets playful with Dakota Johnson in surprise ‘SNL’ cameo, quips "You flop on my couch and overshare"

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/drishyam-3-bo-collection-day-2-ajay-devgn-film-gets-bumper-saturday-hits-rs-114-cr20261004135637"> <p class="title">Drishyam 3 BO collection day 2: Ajay Devgn film gets bumper Saturday, hits Rs 114 cr</p> <a>

Drishyam 3 BO collection day 2: Ajay Devgn film gets bumper Saturday, hits Rs 114 cr

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Last updated: October 4, 2026 20:24:12 IST

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Taylor Swift gets playful with Dakota Johnson in surprise ‘SNL’ cameo, quips "You flop on my couch and overshare"

Los Angeles [US], October 4 (ANI): Grammy-winner Taylor Swift has finally made an appearance on ‘Saturday Night Live’, joining host Dakota Johnson during the opening monologue. 

Joking about her failed relationships, Johnson said, “I have really good friends. They don’t judge me; they’re really supportive. Ladies and gentlemen, my literal therapist,” after which Swift appeared onscreen, as per Variety.

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“I’m not your therapist, actually. You just show up once a week at my house with an empty bottle of wine and ask if I want some… You flop on my couch and overshare, and every so often I say ‘Damn, that’s crazy,’” Swift continued. “And then you say,” the ‘Love Story’ singer said.

As Johnson playfully remarked, “Sleepover, yay!”, Taylor Swift quipped, “Then I give you Pedialyte and my security drives you home.”

The monologue then returned to Johnson’s dating life, alongside jokes about her “tight latex dress” and the failure of ‘Madame Web’.

“What else has happened since the last time I hosted? Well, I went through two very public, very lame breakups with two very awesome musicians. Looking for a third.  Some of them don’t wear shoes, some of them are terrible in bed, but all of them are in my DMs. It’s not my fault, though. Some people leave concerts with merch, and I leave concerts with a two-and-a-half-year relationship,” Johnson said.

Swift’s surprise appearance could be subtly described as a sweet little payback to Johnson for appearing in her ‘Patient Zero’ music video. The video, which premiered last Sunday night at the MTV Video Music Awards, features Johnson and Colin Farrell as an upper-class couple whose marriage is shown on the skids. Swift then appears as a spectral figure who tries to warn Johnson.

Meanwhile, on Saturday Night Live, the ‘Cruel Summer’ singer returned at the end of the show to present the ‘Verity’ star with a cake, as Johnson celebrates her 37th birthday on Sunday. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 4, 2026 8:24 PM IST
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Tags: dakota johnsonSaturday Night Livesurprise-appearanceTaylor Swifttherapist-joke

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Taylor Swift gets playful with Dakota Johnson in surprise ‘SNL’ cameo, quips "You flop on my couch and overshare"

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Taylor Swift gets playful with Dakota Johnson in surprise ‘SNL’ cameo, quips "You flop on my couch and overshare"

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Taylor Swift gets playful with Dakota Johnson in surprise ‘SNL’ cameo, quips "You flop on my couch and overshare"
Taylor Swift gets playful with Dakota Johnson in surprise ‘SNL’ cameo, quips "You flop on my couch and overshare"
Taylor Swift gets playful with Dakota Johnson in surprise ‘SNL’ cameo, quips "You flop on my couch and overshare"
Taylor Swift gets playful with Dakota Johnson in surprise ‘SNL’ cameo, quips "You flop on my couch and overshare"

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