UPDATE 3-Friendlies Summaries

Oct 3 (OPTA) – Summaries for the Friendlies on Saturday (start times are GMT) Friendlies 1 ……………………………………………………….. India (0) 0 Subs used: Gupta 46 (Mishra),

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