LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > World > UPDATE 5-UEFA Nations League Results

UPDATE 5-UEFA Nations League Results

UPDATE 5-UEFA Nations League Results

Written By:
Published: October 3, 2026 23:24:22 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

UPDATE 5-UEFA Nations League Results

Oct 3 (OPTA) – Results and fixtures for the UEFA Nations League on Saturday (start times are CET) League C —————————————————- Finland (1) 2 Albania (1) 1 Belarus (0)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 3, 2026 11:24 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In

RELATED News

UPDATE 3-Friendlies Summaries

UPDATE 1-New term gives US Supreme Court's Thomas and Alito more chances to wield power

LATVIA PM KULBERGS: HOPES TO REMAIN PRIME MINISTER AFTER ELECTION

Latvia PM's United List ahead in election, exit poll shows

UPDATE 2-European Tour-Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2026 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Scores

LATEST NEWS

Israel coach Ben-Shimon focused on tense Ireland encounter and not politics

UPDATE 5-UEFA Nations League Results

India retain Asian Games cricket title, Kim lands golf gold and military reprieve

Director JA Bayona in talks to helm sequel of 'Jurassic World Rebirth'

Israel coach Ben-Shimon focused on tense Ireland encounter and not politics

Israel coach Ben-Shimon focused on tense Ireland encounter and not politics

Evans maintains slender WRC title advantage over Rally Italy leader Solberg

Evans maintains slender WRC title advantage over Rally Italy leader Solberg

UPDATE 2-European Tour-Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2026 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Scores

Evans maintains slender WRC title advantage over Rally Italy leader Solberg

UPDATE 5-UEFA Nations League Results

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

UPDATE 5-UEFA Nations League Results

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

UPDATE 5-UEFA Nations League Results
UPDATE 5-UEFA Nations League Results
UPDATE 5-UEFA Nations League Results
UPDATE 5-UEFA Nations League Results

QUICK LINKS