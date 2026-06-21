LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > World > US-Iran talks kick off in Switzerland, Qatar announces

US-Iran talks kick off in Switzerland, Qatar announces

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/world/europe/swiss-iranian-foreign-ministers-meet-before-talks-with-us20260621173143"> <p class="title">Swiss, Iranian foreign ministers meet before talks with US</p> <a>

Swiss, Iranian foreign ministers meet before talks with US

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 21, 2026 18:01:13 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

US-Iran talks kick off in Switzerland, Qatar announces

Burgenstock [Switzerland], June 21 (ANI): Qatar’s Foreign Ministry on Sunday announced the beginning of the talks between the US and Iran with the mediation of Qatar and Pakistan in Switzerland.

In an official statement, the ministry expressed “its aspiration that these meetings will lead to the conclusion of a comprehensive and permanent agreement addressing all aspects covered in the Memorandum of Understanding”.

You Might Be Interested In

Providing details on the structure of the dialogue, the ministry statement says “specialised technical and expert groups have been formed to negotiate the terms of the final agreement, which will cover all aspects of the Memorandum of Understanding” between the US and Iran.

To maintain structural oversight over the agreed terms during this framework, the diplomatic update highlighted that additional monitoring bodies have been put in place. “Additionally, follow-up groups have been established to oversee the implementation of the Memorandum, monitor progress achieved, and work toward the conclusion of the final agreement,” it added.

The Qatari diplomatic channel underscored that the current progress “reflects the commitment of all parties to moving forward in the negotiation process in good faith, with the aim of reaching a comprehensive and sustainable agreement.”

Affirming its continued joint mediation efforts, the ministry also said Qatar would continue to work with Pakistan and “all concerned parties to create a positive environment that enables the negotiations to achieve their objectives, based on its firm belief that dialogue and diplomacy represent the optimal path for addressing conflicts and resolving disputes”.

This announcement comes as the broader diplomatic push gained significant momentum following the arrival of the high-level American and Iranian delegations at the Burgenstock resort on Sunday. These technical-level talks are operating under the 14-point Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) finalised on June 17 by US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. The MoU has initiated a strict 60-day window for negotiators to iron out key operational disputes and restore long-term stability across West Asia.

Underscoring the urgency of the dialogue, US Vice President JD Vance landed in Switzerland earlier on Sunday to join American negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, who were already on-site handling the framework’s technical dimensions. Concurrently, the Iranian delegation has also positioned itself at the venue to lay out Tehran’s terms. According to Iranian state television, Tehran’s negotiating team is heavily weighted towards economic and financial leverage, comprising parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, alongside key officials from Iran’s central bank and oil ministry.

While these crucial proceedings were originally scheduled to commence on Friday, they faced sudden, unexpected delays due to recent exchanges of fire between Israel and Lebanon, which threatened to derail the strict diplomatic timeline.

Beyond immediate territorial concerns, a primary objective behind these urgent negotiations is securing critical global energy corridors. The initial finalisation of the MoU had prompted the reopening of the strategic Strait of Hormuz maritime route, which handles nearly 20 per cent of global energy supplies under normal conditions. The vital waterway had been blocked since 28 February following joint military strikes by the US and Israel on Iran, which provoked retaliatory actions from Tehran.

However, as the afternoon negotiations get underway, the maritime situation remains highly fluid and contradictory. Tehran claimed on Saturday that it had shut down the waterway once again following an Israeli strike in Lebanon, whereas the United States firmly maintained that the maritime route remains open, adding a critical layer of economic stakes to the ongoing dialogue. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

First published on: Jun 21, 2026 6:01 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: burgenstock-diplomatic-talkscomprehensive-peace-agreementglobal energy securityqatar-pakistan-mediationstrait-hormuz-crisisswitzerland-peace-talkstechnical-talks-begintrump-pezeshkian-mouUS Iran negotiationswest-asia-stability

RELATED News

Trump reiterates Vance's stance on Iran being ready for "major weapons inspections" to ensure "nuclear honesty" after Switzerland talks

BRIEF-Atlas Salt Says Jeff Kilborn Resigns As CFO Of Atlas Salt

Iran rejects US VP's claims of Tehran allowing nuclear inspectors, says interactions with IAEA based on "safeguards agreements"

BRIEF-Brazil's MRV Sells Ten Oaks, Rayzor Ranch In Texas For $139 Million

India, Mongolia discuss new initiatives for next phase of Strategic Partnership: EAM after meeting with Mongolian counterpart

LATEST NEWS

Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India announces Punit Balan as President

2-0 victory over Austria 'very physical', Messi says

Clive Davis, towering music executive who reshaped American sound, dies at 94

Meta to pause internal mouse-tracking tech while examining data security issues

Meta to pause internal mouse-tracking tech while examining data security issues

Benedict Cumberbatch to reprise his role in Judith Kerr's picture books based animation special 'Mog's Bad Thing'

Vitalis International School Launches Parent Partnership Initiative

FIFA World Cup 2026: Klose congratulates Messi on breaking World Cup goals record, calls him "best footballer of all time"

'Genius' Messi triumphs in Dallas match, Argentina and Austrian fans say

Clive Davis, towering music executive who reshaped American sound, dies at 94

US-Iran talks kick off in Switzerland, Qatar announces

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

US-Iran talks kick off in Switzerland, Qatar announces

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

US-Iran talks kick off in Switzerland, Qatar announces
US-Iran talks kick off in Switzerland, Qatar announces
US-Iran talks kick off in Switzerland, Qatar announces
US-Iran talks kick off in Switzerland, Qatar announces

QUICK LINKS